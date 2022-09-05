The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said an Album Released After Davy Jones’ Death Was a Highlight of His Career

Davy Jones sang lead vocals on some of The Monkees‘ most famous songs, including “Daydream Believer” and “Valleri.” After Jones’ death, the Prefab Four continued to release albums for a few years. Micky Dolenz of The Monkees said one of the aforementioned albums was a highlight of his career.

The Monkees released their 50th-anniversay album years after Davy Jones’ death

Jones died in 2012. At that point, three Monkees remained — Dolenz, Peter Tork, and Mike Nesmith. The Monkees released a 50th-anniversary album, Good Times!, in 2016.

During a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Dolenz discussed planning for the album. “We were saying, ‘What can we do?'” Dolenz recalled. “‘What is feasible? What is realistic in terms of touring and TV to support it?’

“‘What kind of album would it be?'” he added. “‘Would there be multiple producers? Multiple writers? Would all three of us even be on it?'” All three living Monkees sang on the album, as did Jones via archival material.

Micky Dolenz revealed what he thought about ‘Good Times!’ several years after the album’s release

During a 2020 interview with Rock Cellar Magazine, Dolenz looked back fondly on Good Times! “Oh man, Good Times! was an absolute highlight of my career, both recording it and then performing those songs.” he said. “I’m still in a little bit in shock.

“I got along great with [producer Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne] and I worked a lot with him because I sang a lot of the songs on those albums,” Dolenz recalled. “I also wrote one with him, ‘I Was There (And I’m Told I Had A Good Time).'”

Dolenz discussed Schlesinger. “Adam was great to work with,” he said. “He was very precise and very, very clear about what he wanted. He worked fairly quickly because we didn’t have a huge budget. And of course he played on it as well.”

How The Monkees’ ‘Good Times!’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

Good Times! became a modest hit in the United States. It reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for four weeks. The song Dolenz mentioned, “I Was There (And I’m Told I Had a Good Time),” did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Official Charts Company reports Good Times! hit No. 29 in the United Kingdom, staying on the chart for a single week. It was the final Prefab Four album to chart in the U.K. Meanwhile, “I Was There (And I’m Told I Had a Good Time)” did not chart there.

Good Times! was a milestone for The Monkees — even if Jones didn’t live to see its release.

