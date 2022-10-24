Why The Monkees’ Songwriter Once Felt Davy Jones Was ‘the Most Accomplished Actor’ of the Group

One songwriter co-wrote many of The Monkees‘ songs. He discussed meeting The Monkees’ Davy Jones for the first time. Subsequently, he said he was impressed by Jones’ connection to Coronation Street.

A songwriter said The Monkees’ Davy Jones was a ‘charmer’

Bobby Hart was a songwriter who co-wrote many of The Monkees’ songs. He has writing credits on “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Valleri,” and “I Wanna Be Free.” In his 2015 book Psychedelic Bubble Gum: Boyce & Hart, The Monkees, and Turning Mayhem Into Miracles, Hart recalled meeting Jones for the first time.

“David Jones was unquestionably a charmer with a great smile,” he said. “His personality combined an instantly bright flash of impertinence with a respectful and polite British formality. He was a new breed of cat to me, and I willingly took him at face value. At barely 20, Davy was already the most accomplished actor of the four.”

What Bobby Hart wrote about the singer’s career prior to joining The Monkees

Hart then discussed Jones’ career prior to joining the Prefab Four. “Discovered in his hometown of Manchester, England, he had been cast in the BBC soap opera, Coronation Street,” Hart wrote. “Jones landed the role of Dickens’ Artful Dodger in the West End production of Oliver! and then originated the Broadway role when they brought the show to the United States.

“For his Broadway performance, Davy garnered a Tony award nomination for himself,” Hart continued. “I saw endless potential in this young talent and also lots of layers to his personality that I wasn’t sure how to interpret or understand.” Hart would later be impressed when he heard Jones’ singing voice.

How Davy Jones’ solo songs and albums performed on the pop charts in the United States

Jones had a successful career with The Monkees as well as a modest solo career. One of his solo songs, a cover of Neil Sedaka’s “Rainy Jane,” became a modest hit, reaching No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100. It remained on the chart for nine weeks. None of his other solo tracks charted in the United States.

The tune appeared on the album Davy Jones, which never charted on the Billboard 200. His only album to hit the Billboard 200 was his debut record, the similarly-titled David Jones. The album reached No. 185 in the U.S. and spent six weeks on the chart.

Jones became a pop icon and Hart could see something special in him from the beginning.

