All of The Monkees’ Top 10 Hits in the United States, Ranked

Ten of The Monkees‘ hits reached the top 10 of the pop charts in the United States. Subsequently, some of them, like “Daydream Believer,” remain famous and others languish in obscurity. This ranking looks at them all.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz | James Jackson/Evening Standard/Getty Images

10. ‘D. W. Washburn’

A vaudevillian attempt at comedy, this number borders on being irritating. Notably, the song was written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, the same duo who wrote or co-wrote Elvis Presley hits like “Jailhouse Rock” and “Hound Dog.” The song reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 before being forgotten in the sands of time.

9. ‘That Was Then, This Is Now’

With this track, the Prefab Four manage to sound fairly credible as a synth-pop group. However, as a new wave song about aging, it pales in comparison to Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al,” which was also released in 1986.

8. ‘Valleri’

“Valleri” does not have one of the band’s better hooks. However, the song’s flamenco-style riff gives it a lot of great energy. It also has some welcome traces of The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” in its horn line.

7. ‘Words’

This attempt to mimic The Door’s sound has some pretty groovy verses, but the chorus gets a touch irritating. Still, anything that sounds like The Doors is bound to have its charms.

6. ‘I’m a Believer

Shrek, Smash Mouth, House of Gucci, and pop culture in general made “I’m a Believer” a bit overexposed. Despite this, few other songs capture falling in love as well as this one.

5. ‘Last Train to Clarksville’

“Last Train to Clarksville” deserved a lot more credit for helping to create country rock before The Eagles even existed. For a bubblegum group, the Prefab Four were able to pack a real sense of drama and urgency into the song.

4. ‘A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You’

The groove Neil Diamond created for this song is so tight and fun that you can almost forget this song is about a flawed relationship.

3. ‘Pleasant Valley Sunday’

Arguably the most lyrically pointed of the group’s hits, “Pleasant Valley Sunday” gets extra points for Carole King and Gerry Goffin’s superb arrangement.

2. ‘(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone’

The band’s best attempt to imitate The Doors, “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone” became a protopunk classic in its own right. The Sex Pistols’ cover of the track only made it more legendary.

1. ‘Daydream Believer’

Along with “I’m a Believer,” “Daydream Believer” is probably The Monkees’ most well-known song. The song’s opening piano riff sounds as beautiful as it did in 1967.

All these years later, “Daydream Believer” is still one of the all-time great bubblegum songs.

