‘The Morning Show’: Jon Hamm’s Character Details Revealed by Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon recently dished out some highly-sought after details about Jon Hamm’s upcoming role in The Morning Show season 3. Hamm was seen most recently playing the tightly wound Vice Admiral, Beau “Cyclone” Simpson, in this summer’s biggest box-office smash, Top Gun: Maverick.

Jon Hamn | Samir Hussein/Getty Images

And it seems that Tom Cruise’s Maverick is not the only person Hamm will be seen butting heads with this year.

Who will Jon Hamm play in ‘The Morning Show’ season 3?

Speaking to Deadline at an FYC event in Los Angeles recently, Witherspoon discussed the buzz surrounding Hamm’s upcoming role as media mogul, Paul Marks. “I might have gotten a lot of phone calls from my friends when they announced Jon Hamm,” Witherspoon said.

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm https://t.co/Oic3JLNItd — Variety (@Variety) August 10, 2022

Speaking about Hamm’s character in the series, Witherspoon continued, “It’s such a good part too. You’re just going to get the full Hamm….” The actor then laughed, adding, “Wait, that didn’t sound right.”

According to Witherspoon, Hamm’s Marks will be something of a nemesis to Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison. “[Marks] gives Billy Crudup a run for his money,” Witherspoon teases, “which I think is the most fun part too because Billy could eat a scene like I’ve never seen somebody eat a scene, and Hamm gets to come in and give him a great foil. It’s Alien vs. Predator.”

Jon Hamm is known for his role in ‘Mad Men’

Hamm’s breakout role came on AMC’s hit period drama, Mad Men. Beginning in the 1960s, Mad Men follows the lives of the employees of New York’s premiere advertising agency, Sterling Cooper. At the helm of the agency is Hamm’s Don Draper, Sterling Cooper’s creative director, junior partner, and a venerable Midas of the advertising business.

In Mad Men, Hamm’s Draper is a man not to be messed with. Having constructed an elaborate lifestyle under a stolen identity, Draper is a man who gets what he wants no matter the cost (or who must pay the bill).

If Hamm’s new role as Marks is anything like Draper, Crudup’s Ellison may have a very rocky The Morning Show season 3 indeed.

Jon Hamm’s upcoming movies

Along with Hamm’s huge on-screen presence so far this year, he has several additional exciting upcoming projects, including his return in the Emmy-nominated series Good Omens. The series sees Hamm star alongside David Tennant, Michael Sheen, and Frances McDormand as the Archangel Gabriel.

However, The Morning Show and Good Omens are not the only series Hamm will appear in. The (incredibly busy and apparently well-scheduled) actor will also lead the cast of Fargo for its fifth season. Though little is known about Hamm’s character, Roy, Variety says, “Per FX, the fifth season will take place in 2019 and asks the questions when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh will also appear in the upcoming season.

But Hamm is nowhere near done yet. The actor is also slated to appear in the film Confess, Fletch arriving this year, and Maggie Moore(s), which is currently in post-production. With three additional projects in pre-production and anticipated in the first half of 2023, viewers should prepare to see a lot more of Hamm very soon.

