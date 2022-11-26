‘The Originals’: Daniel Gillies Said Oliver Ackland Was ‘Maybe the Best Actor’ on the Series

The Originals might have been off the air for nearly five years, but fans still can’t get enough of the supernatural drama series. The show, a spinoff of the cult classic television show The Vampire Diaries, featured a wide variety of supernatural, spooky storylines, along with a healthy dose of romance and intrigue. The Originals also featured many popular actors, from show business veterans to up-and-coming actors who made their first big impression on the series. The stars of the series love opening up about their time on the show. In a recent panel interview, Daniel Gillies, who played a prime role in both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, praised his co-star on the latter show, admitting that he thinks Oliver Ackland was “maybe the best actor” in the show.

Daniel Gillies and Oliver Ackland were both featured on ‘The Originals’

Daniel Gillies got his start in the supernatural franchise with The Vampire Diaries. As Elijah Mikaelson, he was first introduced to fans as a slightly villainous character, a vampire who eventually became a protagonist and a supporting character in the third season of the series. In The Originals, Elijah was back in action, working alongside Klaus to stop Esther while dealing with his problematic past.

As for Oliver Ackland, while his character of Tristan de Martel wasn’t so established in the franchise, he became a major player in The Originals. He was introduced as a recurring character in the third season of the show, the first vampire ever turned by Elijah Mikaelson. A member of the illustrious De Martel family, Tristan was one of the Trinity and a former member of the Strix. He suffered greatly throughout his tenure on the show, with Tristan’s suffering only ending with Elijah’s death.

What did Daniel Gillies say about Oliver Ackland?

Daniel Gillies and Oliver Ackland had several intense scenes together in The Originals and developed a deep respect for each other’s talents. In a recent panel interview, Gillies praised the work of Ackland, responding to a fan’s question about who the “scariest villain” on the show is by noting, “on our show (‘The Originals’) the guy playing Tristan, what was his name – I can’t remember his name, I’m blanking right now, he was maybe the best actor that was ever on that show.”

Gillies went on to say, “He was so f****** good, that guy.” While Gillies had a hard time recalling Ackland’s name (possibly due to the fact that he worked with so many people throughout the course of the series), it’s clear that he was incredibly impressed by the young actor’s skill at handling challenging scenes.

‘The Originals’ ran from 2013 until 2018

After The Originals went off the air in 2018, Daniel Gillies and Oliver Ackland worked on many other high-profile projects. Gillies has prioritized his work on television, appearing in shows such as SEAL Team. His most high-profile recent role is in the beloved romantic drama series Virgin River. As Mark, Gillies has managed to attract a whole new audience of fans.

As for Ackland, while he hasn’t been as prolific as Gillies, he’s managed to land several impressive roles, including in TV shows like Bloom and Secret Bridesmaids Business. According to IMDb, Ackland has also acted in several short films. While the two haven’t worked on any projects together since The Originals, fans would love to see the two stars team up again.

