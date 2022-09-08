‘The Queen’: Helen Mirren Wrote a Letter to Queen Elizabeth II Before Playing the Oscar-Winning Role

The Queen actor Dame Helen Mirren continues to earn high marks for her tremendous performance as Queen Elizabeth II. However, preparing for the role was a massive undertaking for the legendary actor. Mirren admitted that preparing to play the royal figure was no easy feat. Nevertheless, Mirren took the extra step of writing a letter to Queen Elizabeth II amid the long research process that she engaged in.

‘The Queen’ showcases Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen follows Queen Elizabeth II (Mirren) during the national tragedy of Princess Diana’s death in 1997. The royal family fights to maintain tradition, but the evolving public discourse continues to surprise them in numerous ways. Buckingham Palace initially displays hesitance to mourn the princess, but the public views it as a sign of coldness.

Tony Blair (Michael Sheen) sees the public-relations disaster coming from a mile away. As a result, he takes it upon himself to try and persuade the queen to pay tribute to the dead princess. However, Blair finds himself entangled in long-standing traditions and personalities that are all too quick to turn on the queen.

Helen Mirren wrote to Queen Elizabeth II while researching for the role

According to an interview with Radio Times magazine, Mirren talked about the experience of preparing for The Queen. The magazine referred to the part as a “mammoth role,” which the actor took very seriously. Therefore, Mirren saw it necessary to reach out to Queen Elizabeth II while preparing for the part.

“I realized we were investigating a profoundly painful part of her life, so I wrote to her,” Mirren said. “I said, ‘We are doing this film. We are investigating a very difficult time in your life. I hope it’s not too awful for you.’ I can’t remember how I put it. I just said that in my research I found myself with a growing respect for her, and I just wanted to say that.”

Mirren continued: “She didn’t write back, of course, but her secretary did. You know, ‘Yours sincerely, da di da di da,’ on behalf of the Queen. I was very relieved subsequently that I had written that letter.”

The actor won an Oscar for her performance

Mirren delivers a stunning performance in The Queen that earned universal praise. The film earned a total of six nominations, but her win for Best Leading Actress was the only win the movie took home. According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the queen herself saw the movie.

“It was quite nerve-racking because I didn’t know — no one knew — how the public would receive it, let alone the establishment in Britain,” Mirren said. “But I got the sense that it had been seen and that it had been appreciated. I’ve never heard directly, and I never will.”

Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral Castle, United Kingdom on Sept. 8, 2022.

