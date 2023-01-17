‘The Recruit’ Star Noah Centineo Was Disappointed After Losing This Major Role

Netflix series The Recruit earned a lot of buzz after it was released in December 2022, with fans loving the intense storylines, believable action-adventure scenes, and the charismatic way series star Noah Centineo plays Owen Hendricks. While Centineo is relatively new to the entertainment industry, he’s already shown that he is willing to dedicate himself totally to any role — as evidenced by a recent interview with Men’s Health, where the young actor revealed that he trained for months for a part even though he ended up not landing the role.

Noah Centineo trained for six months to prepare for the role of He-Man

Noah Centineo appears on a talk show to promote “The Recruit” I Nathan Congleton/NBC

For months, fans have been speculating about the rumored Masters of the Universe movie, a remake of the 1987 classic animated series. While little is known about the film, and no release date has been given, some casting news has leaked in recent months — leading fans to learn that Centineo was up for the role of He-Man, a role that he ultimately lost. As Centineo revealed to Men’s Health, he had already been preparing for the role for months, noting “I had put on 30 pounds already for it.”

As to how he put on that muscle, Centineo said “Dude, I did it in three months. It wasn’t all muscle, though. I was drinking three meal replacement shakes every day, getting about 6,000-6,500 calories in…That was every day, and I was training six days a week. It was hard work, but good work.” As to his feelings about not landing the role, the actor said “It can be disappointing sometimes, but that’s just how the industry goes. You gotta be cool with that. I still have nothing but great feelings about it.”

Noah Centineo is earning acclaim for his work in ‘The Recruit’

Even though Centineo didn’t get the role of He-Man, he’s been making waves as Owen Hendricks in The Recruit. The series revolves around Owen and his brand-new association with the CIA, which is tested when he keeps encountering unexpected and dangerous situations. As to why he loves the project so much, Centineo revealed in the same interview with Men’s Health that he loves the character’s “tenacity,” noting “I love how stubborn he is. I thought it was great how he’s a complete fish out of water — and the water is so much deeper than he could possibly know.”

Centineo also called out the show’s hilarious moments, a tone that sets it apart from many other action-adventure shows. Fans appreciate that too, and the show has quickly become one of Netflix’s most popular new shows. Currently, The Recruit has an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many praising the actor’s ability to effortlessly inhabit both action and comedy scenes.

What other roles has Noah Centineo had?

Centineo might be the next big thing in Hollywood, but he’s hardly new to acting as he has been quietly working on his craft for several years. He first started gaining recognition for his work in the TV show The Fosters. He then went on to act in the popular Netflix movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which was released in 2018. In the years that followed, he appeared in several other Netflix films, including Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date. Most recently, Centineo played super hero Atom Smasher in Black Adam.

Hardworking and charming, Centineo has shown that he has the tenacity to tackle any role and doesn’t take himself too seriously — qualities that will surely take him far in the entertainment industry.