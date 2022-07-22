‘The Rehearsal’ Episode 2 release date, time, and how to watch

HBO’s new show, The Rehearsal, brings comedy to the next level thanks to Nathan Fielder’s unique voice. Fielder “helps” people in real-life situations by rehearsing all the possible outcomes of the situation with them, and chaos ensues. So, when is The Rehearsal episode 2 release date and time, and how can fans watch?

What is ‘The Rehearsal’ on HBO? Nathan Fielder’s new comedy is a hit

‘The Rehearsal’ episode 2 | HBO

Nathan Fielder’s first series, Nathan For You, put his brand of comedy on the map. Fielder “helped” businesses by giving them whacky ideas on how to improve — and he gave his advice with deadpan certainty. The series lasted from 2013 to 2017 and proved to be a hit amongst fans looking for a new type of cringe-worthy reality TV.

Now, Fielder is back with The Rehearsal, and episode 2 is almost here. So, what is The Rehearsal? According to the HBO synopsis, “Nathan Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by ‘rehearsing’ them in carefully crafted simulations.”

The premiere involves a 50-year-old teacher who lied to a group of friends about attaining an advanced degree in education, NPR notes. From here, Fielder helps the teacher by creating elaborate sets and hiring actors to rehearse the various scenarios the teacher may encounter while revealing their truth. The set includes replicas of homes, bars, and restaurants — anywhere where the person rehearsing their scenario may go.

Nathan Fielder in ‘The Rehearsal’ | HBO

With the first episode of the new series already available to stream, when is The Rehearsal episode 2 release date? The new episode airs on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11 p.m. ET. Those with cable can catch the episode as it airs on HBO, and it’s also available to stream via HBO Max.

HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, but those wishing to give the streaming service a go can do so for as little as $9.99 per month. The cheapest option includes limited ads. There’s also an option to purchase a year of ad-included HBO Max for $99.99 upfront. For the ad-free experience, users pay $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.

The Rehearsal episode 2, “Scion,” involves Nathan Fielder assisting a woman from Oregon in becoming a mother. He simulates the experience of her having a child from birth to 18 years old.

How did Nathan Fielder get famous?

Nathan Fielder in ‘The Rehearsal’ | HBO

Nathan Fielder has become a household name in his specific type of reality TV cringe comedy. Before The Rehearsal, how did he become famous?

Rolling Stone spoke to Fielder, and comedy was never Fielder’s first choice. He first studied sciences at the University of British Columbia and then transferred to the University of Victoria to study business. While in Los Angeles, he met his Nathan For You co-creator, Michael Koman. Fielder also wrote and directed sketches for the Comedy Central show, Important Things With Demetri Martin. By 2013, he co-created Nathan For You, which was a massive hit with the network. The success of Nathan For You continues to give Fielder more work opportunities.

“It’s so accessible and so immediately relatable and funny and inventive and so easy to appreciate,” Comedy Central president Kent Alterman told Rolling Stone about Nathan For You. “That, to me, is the built-in paradox of the show. It’s challenging to market, yet if people watch it, they flip for it.”

