The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Once Named Brian Jones’ Last Good Song

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger said Brian Jones had no talent for writing songs.

Jagger said the attention he received made Jones jealous.

Jagger named the final “good” song to which Jones contributed.

Brian Jones was a founding member of The Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger said a track from The Rolling Stones’ Beggars Banquet (1968) was the final good song to which Jones contributed. In addition, Jagger discussed what Jones thought about him.

Mick Jagger said he could not take leadership of The Rolling Stones away from Brian Jones

Jones founded The Rolling Stones. During a 1995 interview with Rolling Stone, Jagger was asked if he took control of the band away from Jones. “He had never had the leadership of the band to take away; if you’re the singer in the band, you always get more attention than anyone else,” Jagger replied.

Jagger discussed his relationship with Jones. “Brian got very jealous when I got attention,” he recalled. “And then the main jealousy was because Keith and I started writing songs, and he wasn’t involved in that. To be honest, Brian had no talent for writing songs. None. I’ve never known a guy with less talent for songwriting.”

Mick Jagger said Brian Jones ‘lost interest in everything’ after performing on 1 of The Rolling Stones’ songs

The interviewer praised the steel guitar on “No Expectations.” “That’s Brian playing,” Jagger responded. “We were sitting around in a circle on the floor, singing and playing, recording with open mikes.

“That was the last time I remember Brian really being totally involved in something that was really worth doing,” Jagger continued. “He was there with everyone else. It’s funny how you remember — but that was the last moment I remember him doing that, because he had just lost interest in everything.”

How ‘No Expectations’ and ‘Beggars Banquet’ performed in the United States and the United Kingdom

In the United States, “No Expectations” was the B-side of “Street Fighting Man.” The latter song reached No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for six weeks. The tracks appeared on the album Beggars Banquet. The album reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and lasted a total of 32 weeks on the chart.

In the United Kingdom, “No Expectations” was not a single nor the B-side of “Street Fighting Man.” The Official Charts Company reports “Street Fighting Man” reached No. 21 in the U.K. and spent eight weeks on the chart. Meanwhile, Beggars Banquet hit No. 3 and remained on the chart for 12 weeks.

“No Expectations” was not a hit but Jagger felt it was a notable part of Jones’ discography.

