The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said 1 of His Songs Is Still Relevant and That’s ‘Sad’

Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones‘ songs from the album Goats Head Soup (1973) is still relevant today. Subsequently, he said its relevance is a sad commentary on the world. Notably, the track became a hit in the United States but not the United Kingdom.

What Mick Jagger thinks when he listens to The Rolling Stones’ songs

During a 2020 interview with GQ, Jagger was asked what it was like to listen to The Rolling Stones’ album Goats Head Soup. “To be honest, I never listen to old Rolling Stones albums,” he said. “I listen to the songs as songs, and if we’re doing them onstage I always listen to the originals and go, ‘OK, well, we’re going to do it like that.”

Jagger said the album was very different from The Rolling Stones’ previous album, Exile on Main St. (1972). The singer said he wasn’t trying to make an album that was distinct from Exile on Main St. Rather, Goats Head Soup turned out different organically, possibly because it was made at a different time in a different place.

How Mick Jagger reacted when someone said 1 of his band’s songs was ‘prescient’

Jagger discussed one song from Goats Head Soup: “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker).” “I did an interview about ‘Heartbreaker’ and they said, ‘Well, that’s very prescient for today’s times, with all this racial strife and everything,'” Jagger said. “I said, ‘The thing is, it’s not really prescient at all. It’s just what was going on then and what is going on now. And what was going on before.'”

Jagger discussed his view of himself and the world today. “I’m not prescient: it’s just what was going on in 1973,” he said. “The fact that it’s going on in 2020 is a rather sad indictment on things. And it’s not my prescience. It is rather awful that if I was writing about that stuff now, I could easily be writing about it then.”

How The Rolling Stones’ ‘Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)’ performed in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” became a modest hit in the United States. The tune reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 11 weeks. The song appeared on the album Goats Head Soup, which topped the Billboard 200 for four weeks, staying on the chart for 39 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” never charted in the United Kingdom even though it was a single. Meanwhile, Goats Head Soup was No. 1 for two of its 14 weeks on the U.K. chart.

“Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” is till relevant and that’s a depressing indictment on society.

