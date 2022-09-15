The Rolling Stones’ ‘Miss You’: The 5th Beatle Helped Mick Jagger Write the Song

TL;DR:

The Rolling Stones’ “Miss You” appeared on an album Mick Jagger called “really great.”

Jagger said another star helped him create the groove of “Miss You.”

The star in question was associated with The Beatles.

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger | Doug McKenzie / Contributor

The Rolling Stones‘ “Miss You” is one of the band’s most popular songs. Mick Jagger said another star helped him write the song. In addition, he revealed what he thought about the song’s groove.

Mick Jagger revealed why he liked The Rolling Stones’ album ‘Some Girls’ so much

During a 1995 interview with Rolling Stone, Jagger discussed The Rolling Stones’ album Some Girls, which includes “Miss You.” “‘Miss You’ really caught the moment, because that was the deal at the time,” he recalled. “And that’s what made that record take off. It was a really great record.”

Subsequently, Jagger discussed his taste in albums. “I seem to like records that have one overriding mood with lots of little offshoots,” he revealed. “Even though there’s a lot of bases covered [in Some Girls], there’s lots of straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll. It’s very brass edged. It’s very Rolling Stones, not a lot of frills.”

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings’: Why The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Didn’t Play Frodo in the 1978 Film

Mick Jagger revealed where the groove from The Rolling Stones’ ‘Miss You’ came from

Jagger was told “Miss You” had one of The Rolling Stones’ greatest grooves. “Yeah,” he said. “I got that together with Billy Preston, actually.” For context, Preston was a soul singer sometimes known as the Fifth Beatle for working with the Fab Four on some of their later songs such as “Get Back” and “Don’t Let Me Down.”

Jagger explained the origin of the groove from “Miss You.” “Billy had shown me the four-on-the-floor bass-drum part, and I would just play the guitar,” he recalled. “I remember playing that in the El Mocambo club when Keith [Richards] was on trial in Toronto for whatever he was doing. We were supposed to be there making this live record.”

RELATED: Rod Stewart’s ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ Might Not Exist Without a Rolling Stones No. 1 Song

How ‘Miss You’ and ‘Some Girls’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Miss You” became a massive hit in the United States. The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a week, lasting on the chart for 20 weeks in total. “Miss You” became the band’s final No. 1 hit on the chart. Meanwhile, Some Girls was No. 1 for two of its 88 weeks on the Billboard 200. It was one of the band’s most popular albums in the U.S.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Miss You” peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. It stayed on the chart for 13 weeks in total. Meanwhile, Some Girls reached No. 2 and remained on the chart for 25 weeks in total.

“Miss You” is a classic song — and it wouldn’t be the same without Preston.

RELATED: Keith Richards Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Has ‘Nice Echoes’ of ‘Miss You’