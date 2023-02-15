‘The Rookie’: Who Is Abril Rodas in Season 5?

ABC‘s The Rookie is notorious for featuring villains that always seem to pop up at random moments. From Elijah Stone to Rosalind Dyer, some bad guys just can’t remain locked up in prison. And it sounds like The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, “The Con,” will include the return of another criminal — Abril Rodas.

Gigi Zumbado | Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for EPIX

Abril Rodas, played by Gigi Zumbado, worked for La Fiera in ‘The Rookie’

As The Rookie fans recall, Abril Rodas was the security chief for Sandra de La Cruz, aka La Fiera. The ABC series introduced Abril during the season 4 premiere when La Fiera kidnapped Angela Lopez and brought her to her compound outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Angela had been trying to take down the cartel leader for months and finally succeeded during the season 3 finale. Unfortunately, La Fiera’s people broke her out of jail while she was being transported. At that moment, Angela was preparing to walk down the aisle and marry Wesley Evers. But La Fiera had other plans.

The cartel snatched Angela from her dressing room, killed Jackson West, and brought Angela to Guatemala. After losing her own child, La Fiera wanted to kill Angela, take her unborn baby, and raise it as her own.

Wesley, John Nolan, Tim Bradford, and Nyla Harper traveled to Guatemala to save Angela, and they were successful, even though they had a few hiccups along the way. And as they were fleeing, Angela shot and killed La Fiera.

Abril survived the ordeal during the premiere, and following La Fiera’s death, she took over control of the cartel. In The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9, Abril exacted her revenge on Elijah Stone, a gang leader who had helped Wesley locate Angela in Guatemala. She ordered the cartel to kill Elijah’s crew, and the LAPD later arrested Elijah in the episode.

However, Elijah was released in The Rookie Season 5 because the District Attorney’s office had no concrete evidence to convict him. And despite her rivalry with Elijah, Abril has not been seen in season 5 (yet).

Gigi Zumbado is listed under the cast of ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 15, ‘The Con’

Abril, played by Gigi Zumbado, will return in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, “The Con,” which premieres tonight, Feb. 14.

IMDb has the actor listed under the cast for the upcoming hour, along with Brandon Jay McLaren as Elijah Stone and Bridget Regan as Monica.

But even though ABC hasn’t released any footage or photos of Abril from The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, the hour’s synopsis confirms the villain’s return.

Why is Abril back in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5?

The synopsis for “The Con” reads, “With help from the FBI, Detective Lopez puts everything on the line to help Elijah Stone take down a gang leader in exchange for her safety. Meanwhile, Nolan and Bailey must deal with the secrets and shady dealings his late mother left behind.”

The aforementioned gang leader in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15 refers to Abril Rodas. And based on the synopsis and promo, Angela will make a deal with Elijah to capture Abril. So to catch one enemy, the LAPD and FBI must work with another. But perhaps, the police will be able to arrest them both by the end of the hour — fans will just have to tune in to see.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, “The Con,” airs tonight, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.