‘The Rookie’ Fans Argue Over Chenford Dating in Season 5 — ‘It Felt Rushed and Forced’

The Rookie Season 5 on ABC returned on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with episode 10, and fans couldn’t be happier. Well, most fans. The hour showed Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen, aka Chenford, advancing their romantic connection while running into a few hiccups. But following the episode, some viewers expressed their distaste toward the new development in Tim and Lucy’s relationship.

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford and Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen | ABC

Tim and Lucy are finally dating in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

The tension between Tim and Lucy started growing after they kissed during the season 4 finale. It was under the guise of practicing before going undercover as a couple. But following the kiss, it was clear that romantic feelings rose to the surface, and they proceeded to bubble over in the premiere of The Rookie Season 5.

Tim and Lucy kissed again while undercover, but when the job was done, they weren’t ready to say goodbye to this newfound closeness. Lucy invited him into her apartment, where they found her boyfriend, Chris, bleeding out, thanks to Rosalind Dyer.

Chris survived, but Tim and Lucy distanced themselves from one another after the incident. Tim and his girlfriend Ashley later broke up, and Lucy and Chris started to have problems when he pushed for them to buy a house together. Lucy confided in Tim, who made her realize that she didn’t love Chris.

At the end of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8, Tim and Lucy admitted their feelings for one another. So in the next hour, Lucy broke up with Chris and planned a date with Tim.

However, in episode 10, things became awkward between the two co-workers. Tim and Lucy went to “the most romantic restaurant in town,” where they didn’t know what to say to one another. But that’s when a fight broke out, and they had to do their jobs to diffuse the situation.

Later, Tim and Lucy realized how difficult it would be to date without being judged by their colleagues. So they agreed to keep their relationship a secret. And they went out on a more successful date that ended in Chenford’s first real kiss.

Fans fight over the new Chenford development

After watching The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10, one fan started a Reddit thread to discuss Chenford dating. And they weren’t happy with Tim and Lucy’s new romance.

“So I really like Chenford, don’t get me wrong,” they started. “But the way they got together seemed forced. I don’t really agree with HOW Lucy decided to leave Chris it just felt rushed and forced. I feel like it could have been executed better.”

One Reddit user agreed, “I hate the relationship. Doesn’t feel right,” while someone else added, “Didn’t she break up with Nolan [because] dating a cop as a female was seen as negative? How is dating an officer that’s higher than you any better?”

But not everyone hated how Tim and Lucy got together in The Rookie Season 5.

“I don’t think there’s anything forced about it,” a fan commented. “This was building up for years now. Now, I’m personally not the biggest proponent of them being a couple, but their chemistry is so outstanding that it doesn’t bother me.”

Another person said, “Lucy didn’t seem like the person who knew how to focus on a relationship. That’s why it’s so different with Bradford [because] it developed into something over time.”

“When she was in the car with Tim, she really opened up to him and confessed her true feelings about Chris,” a Reddit user wrote. “He’s a nice guy who’s good to her, and she feels like she SHOULD love him, but there is something missing, holding her back, and it’s because he’s not… Tim.”

There's trouble headed for #TheRookie ? Don't miss an all-new episode on a new night and time, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/GKi4omoS8Z — The Rookie (@therookie) January 4, 2023

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 11 will explore more of Tim and Lucy’s relationship

Like it or not, Chenford is seemingly here to stay in The Rookie Season 5. And they will continue dating in episode 11, “The Naked and the Dead, written by Vincent Angell and directed by Robert Bella.

The synopsis for “The Naked and the Dead” reads, “The search for a missing boy leads the team into the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs.”

The episode’s preview teases Tim and Lucy doing “nothing” together. And the photos show Tim coaching his nephew’s baseball team with Lucy by his side.

The Rookie Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.