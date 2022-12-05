‘The Rookie’ Fans Demand a New Love Interest for Nolan — She Has ‘Way Better Chemistry’ With Him Than Bailey

One significant romantic development happened during ABC‘s midseason finale of The Rookie Season 5. However, some fans are focusing on the romantic potential between John Nolan, played by Nathan Fillion, and an unsuspecting character after watching them interact in episode 9. As a result, many believe that it’s time Nolan leaves Jenna Dewan’s Bailey Nune behind in The Rookie Season 5.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9, “Take Back.”]

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan | ABC/Raymond Liu

Peyton List returned in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 9

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9 featured the return of Peyton List as Genny Bradford. Genny first appeared in season 4 to visit her brother, Tim, in Los Angeles. They had to decide what to do with their abusive father’s house — sell it or fix it up. Tim and Genny disagreed at first, but she eventually persuaded him to help her fix the house.

After clearing up an unsolved murder case concerning their father, Tim promised to be more present in his sister’s life. And they agreed that they would fix up the house, sell it, and then Genny would return to her family.

In The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2, Genny informed Tim that she and her husband were getting a divorce. Consequentially, she and her two sons would be moving to LA.

In The Rookie midseason finale, Nolan helped Genny settle in her new home. He also offered his assistance when her charm bracelet went missing. And at the end of the hour, Nolan and Genny got together for a drink and bonded over moving to LA fresh after a divorce.

‘The Rookie’ fans assert that Nolan should be with Genny, not Bailey

Following episode 9, The Rookie Season 5 fans took to Reddit to discuss the eyebrow-raising interactions between Nolan and Genny.

One Reddit user declared, “Nathan Fillion and Peyton List have way better chemistry than him and Jenna Dewan anyone else agree?”

“You’re totally right,” someone agreed. “Are they maybe getting ready to write Bailey off the show?” And another fan commented, “One can only hope.”

A Reddit user added, “Definitely chemistry between Nolan and Bradford’s sister. If something were to happen to Bailey… (I am one of the few that like Bailey, but she seems young for John, and I have to ask why everyone has to be in a romantic relationship anyway).”

“Agree on Nolan and Tim’s sister,” one fan wrote. “I don’t think the writers put in that scene of Nolan talking to her about his dad for nothing. Although Bailey and Nolan are engaged now.. so we’ll see what happens, I guess.”

Nolan and Bailey might be headed toward a breakup in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

We concur that we wondered the same thing about Nolan and Genny after watching the midseason finale of The Rookie Season 5. There’s apparent chemistry between the two, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the show explores a romantic relationship between Nolan and Genny. However, the one thing standing in their way is Bailey.

She and Nolan are currently engaged, and they seem happier than ever. But perhaps things are going too well for Nolan and Bailey. It’s rare for a couple on a procedural drama series to stay together longer than two seasons without breaking up at least once. And Nolan and Bailey might be due for a bump in the road.

Plus, episode 7 could have foreshadowed their breakup. Bailey expressed that she felt “off-center” in Nolan’s house throughout the hour. And when they tried to move some of her stuff in, one of her handmade gnomes broke. Nolan commented, “He will bring us luck,” before an earthquake knocked it off a table. And afterward, he said, “I’m sure that doesn’t mean anything.”

The Rookie Season 5 returns Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.