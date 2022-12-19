‘The Rookie’ Fans Predict 1 Main Character Will Die in Season 5

The characters in ABC‘s The Rookie risk their lives daily just by going to work. And over the course of the show’s five seasons, two series regulars have died. So it wouldn’t be all too surprising if another person didn’t make it past The Rookie Season 5. And fans theorize that one character will be in danger when the show returns in 2023.

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan | ABC/Raymond Liu

Fans believe that ‘The Rookie’ will kill off Bailey in season 5

John Nolan helped Genny Bradford settle into her new home in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9. And after witnessing them interact, fans took to Reddit to share observations about this new dynamic.

One Reddit user wrote, “Why do I kinda ship Gennifer and Nolan?” Others agreed that there were sparks between them. However, there’s the small problem of Nolan being engaged to Bailey Nune. And some believe that the chemistry between Nolan and Genny spells trouble for the firefighter/reservist/capoeira teacher.

“Are they not setting us up for [Nolan and Genny to get together]? I assumed they were,” a fan commented. “Maybe Bailey will die because she’s so perfect, she can’t exist anymore. I don’t imagine Nolan cheating or Bailey breaking their engagement.”

Someone else added, “Exactly what I was thinking. She will propose die this season because I don’t see them breaking up since they don’t really fight. Death is the only way out for her.”

“The writers have been building their relationship for a whole season,” a fan stated. “So I think death is closer than break up.”

Does the theory hold any merit?

It’s true that Nolan and Bailey don’t seem anywhere close to a breakup in The Rookie Season 5. Other than Nolan not being willing to kill Rosalind Dyer to save Bailey and Bailey feeling bad vibes from Nolan’s house, they are happier than ever. So killing off Bailey would be a “solution” if the writers wanted to set Nolan up with Genny later on down the road.

However, as one fan pointed out in the Reddit thread, Bailey has already been in grave danger this season, thanks to Rosalind. So why wouldn’t they kill her then? Of course, episode 4 could have been foreshadowing Bailey’s demise, but it seems unlikely.

Television shows have a way of constantly surprising us, so Bailey could die in The Rookie Season 5. We will just have to tune in to find out.

In three weeks, get ready for an action-packed Crossover Event when #TheRookie & #TheRookieFeds return! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/E0QcNwKrgX — The Rookie (@therookie) December 13, 2022

When will ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 return with episode 10?

The Rookie Season 5 is on a month-long hiatus, but it will return in early January. And it will be on at a new night and time — Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

The move from Sundays to Tuesdays allows ABC to air The Rookie and its spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, on the same night. And the network will immediately take advantage of the new schedule when the two shows air a crossover to kick off the new year.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10, “The List,” airs Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.