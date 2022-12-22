‘The Rookie’ Fans Think Tim and Lucy Are Too ‘Awkward’ to Be Dating

Most fans agree that one of the most highly anticipated storylines in ABC‘s The Rookie is Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen acknowledging their feelings for one another. The series has been building to a romantic relationship between them since season 1, whether the writers knew it or not. But now that “Chenford” is finally a reality, some fans aren’t convinced they should be together.

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford and Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen | Raymond Liu via Getty Images

Tim and Lucy are dating in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

During The Rookie Season 5’s two-hour winter finale, Tim and Lucy finally addressed the elephant in the room — they are attracted to one another. It all started when Sergeant Grey ordered that they ride together, despite the tension that lingered after their undercover stint in the premiere.

While patrolling, Tim learned that Lucy’s boyfriend, Chris, had expressed that they should buy a house together. But Lucy wasn’t ready for that commitment. And it was clearly due to her feelings for Tim.

At the end of episode 8, Lucy told Tim that she was scared to date him because she didn’t want to ruin their relationship. Meanwhile, Tim was more than willing to take that leap with her. He asked Lucy out on a date, but she declined because she had to break up with Chris.

In episode 9, Lucy finally ended things with Chris. And immediately after the breakup, she sought out Tim at the station. Tim asked Lucy out again, and she said yes. In the future, The Rookie Season 5 will explore more of this new development between Tim and Lucy.

‘The Rookie’ fans debate if Tim and Lucy should be together

Following the midseason finale, The Rookie fans jumped on Reddit to discuss Tim and Lucy. And some viewers aren’t too keen on the couple dating.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like Chenford?” the original poster inquired. “I absolutely love both Lucy and Tim, and I loved their dynamic in the first few seasons. They were always confident around each other, but now they’re so awkward around each other.”

They continued, “I’m interested to see where this goes, but I wish it was less awkward around the two. It feels out of character, but like I said, I am interested to see where this goes and how everything plays out.”

Another Reddit user commented, “I’m with you. It really hurts their characters. Lucy was such a bad a** who was focused on her career, so much so that she dumped her rookie bf (they were on the same level), and now she’s just a kid. Bradford was no-nonsense, confident, a man of conviction. He dated Lucy’s friend, and he was normal. Now he’s awkward and unsure of himself. Does liking someone mean you resort back to elementary school mannerisms? So weird.”

“I’m against it. It has changed their characters completely,” one fan wrote. “They are high schoolers. No grown adults I know behave like this when they like someone. Only middle schoolers/high schoolers or maybe freshmen in college.”

If only I could frame this video ? Catch #TheRookie on Tuesday starting Jan 3, and Stream on Hulu until then ❤️ @EricWinter1 @Mel13Oneil pic.twitter.com/BPztf1CVdf — The Rookie (@therookie) December 11, 2022

When does ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 return?

Whether fans like them as a couple or not, fans will see Tim and Lucy’s first date when The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10, “The List,” premieres.

The synopsis for “The List” reads, “Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications.”

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 airs Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show is moving to Tuesdays for the remainder of the season.