‘The Rookie: Feds’: Premiere Date and Everything Else to Know About ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff With Niecy Nash-Betts

Meet the FBI’s newest agent. Simone Clark has finally achieved her dream of joining the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But as the oldest rookie in the bureau, time isn’t exactly on her side if she wants to make her mark. Niecy Nash-Butts stars in The Rookie: Feds, ABC’s new spinoff of The Rookie. It premieres September 27.

‘The Rookie’ fans met Simone Clark in season 4

RELATED: How Niecy Nash and Her Wife Jessica Betts Made ‘Herstory’ On a Magazine Cover

Simone will be a familiar face to loyal Rookie viewers. The show introduced the character in a two-part episode in season 4. Back then, she was a former guidance counselor turned FBI trainee who helped Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the FBI’s L.A. office when one of her students became a suspect in a terror attack.

The Rookie: Feds picks up after Simone graduates from Quantico. Fresh from the Academy, she heads to Los Angeles. Her goal? Join Matthew Garza’s (Felix Solis) elite squad, as they investigate the murder of a federal engineer. He’s not interested in having a long-in-the-tooth rookie on his team, but Simone is persistent, and she gets the job.

How to watch ‘The Rookie: Feds’

Kevin Zegers and Niecy Nash-Betts in ‘The Rookie: Feds’ | Temma Hankin/ABC via Getty Images

The Rookie: Feds premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, after a double-header of Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu. Fillion will guest star in the series premiere.

Notably, The Rookie: Feds won’t air on the same night as its parent show. The Rookie will continue to air on Sundays, with the season 5 premiere set for September 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

‘The Rookie: Feds’ cast

In addition to Claws and Reno 911 alum Nash and Ozark’s Solis, The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie R. Faison as Simone’s father Christopher “Cutty Clark, who doesn’t share his daughter’s opinions about law enforcement.

James Lesure plays Carter Hope, a traditional agent on Garza’s squad who is eager to snag a promotion. Britt Robertson plays Laura Stenson, a skilled agent searching for a second chance. Kevin Zegers is Brendon Acres, a former actor who was at Quantico with Simone.

Expect some future crossovers between ‘The Rookie’ and ‘The Rookie: Feds’

Niecy Nash-Betts and James Lesure in ‘The Rookie: Feds’ | Temma Hankin/ABC via Getty Images

While The Rookie: Feds will stand on its own, viewers can expect to see some crossover with The Rookie beyond the series premiere.

“You will see in [Episode] 101, there’ll be several connective pieces to The Rookie flagship, but then we have to launch our own show,” showrunner and executive producer Terence Paul Winter told The Wrap. But more shared storylines are in the works, as well as small reminders that the shows exist in the same universe.

The Rookie: Feds will also explore Simone’s dating life and her life with her father. She moves in with him on a temporary basis when she returns to L.A. But rising housing costs end up making the shared living arrangement permanent.

“I think over time, they realize that this is actually a good situation for the both of them,” Winter said. “They’ve got to rekindle a couple of things, find a groove, because they haven’t lived together in the same house or the same city for over 20 years.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Where You’ve Seen the Cast of ‘The Rookie’