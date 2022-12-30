‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 10 Preview: Will Tim and Lucy Go on Their First Date?

The wait for the back half of The Rookie Season 5 on ABC is almost over. The LAPD officers will return in early January 2023 in an episode that promises to be thrilling. But the question that most fans are asking is — will The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 feature the highly anticipated date between Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen? Read on to find out.

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 10 airs on Tuesday, Jan. 3

ABC is moving The Rookie Season 5 from Sundays to Tuesdays in 2023, starting with episode 10, “The List,” on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

The synopsis of “The List” reads, “Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications.”

As viewers recall from The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9, Lucy broke up with Chris after she and Tim addressed their feelings for one another at the end of episode 8. And directly following the breakup, Lucy sought out Tim in his office. He asked her out on a date, and she said yes.

So The Rookie fans can rejoice because Tim and Lucy will go on their first date in episode 10. And even though the synopsis suggests it has “complications,” we have faith that “Chenford” will overcome them.

The preview teases a dangerous crossover between ‘The Rookie’ and ‘The Rookie: Feds’

Not only will Tim and Lucy further their romantic relationship in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10, but the officers will also team up with the agents from The Rookie: Feds in a crossover event. The two-parter will begin in The Rookie at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and it will conclude in The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

The preview for the crossover reveals that a heist crew steals a list that contains the names of undercover agents. So the LAPD and the FBI join forces to catch them, and, of course, some characters’ lives will be at risk during the two episodes.

The promo shows one of the bank robbers ramming his car into Tim and Aaron Thorsen’s vehicle, forcing them to teeter off the roof’s edge. And another suspect sneaks up behind Simone Clark and tries to choke her with a rope.

BESTIES, THIS IS THE EPISODE ‼️

Melissa O’Neil reveals what’s next for ‘Chenford’ in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 10

The Rookie‘s Twitter account posted a video of Melissa O’Neil, who plays Lucy, teasing what’s to come for her character and Tim.

“OK, what is next for ‘Chenford?'” O’Neil started. “Well, I think ‘Chenford’ fans might be a little surprised. They might not be all the way happy for a period of time because I think what’s going to happen, they will see coming. And whether or not we will get rewards from that remains to be seen. So, you’ll have to stick it out. But around episode 10, maybe something cool will happen. But I don’t know.”

Perhaps when O’Neil claimed that The Rookie fans might not be happy with Tim and Lucy’s story, she was talking about the first nine episodes of season 5. And the reward for that will come with the date in the midseason premiere.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10, “The List,” airs Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.