‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 11 Preview: Will 1 Character Find out About Tim and Lucy’s Relationship?

ABC‘s The Rookie Season 5 kicked off the new year with one of the most highly anticipated events in recent television history — the first date between Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen. And it was everything (most) fans wanted and more, even though they had to keep their relationship a secret. Looking ahead to The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11, the couple will continue to grow closer.

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford and Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen | ABC/Raymond Liu

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 11 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 10

The Rookie Season 5 will continue to air on Tuesdays in front of its spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, for the foreseeable future. And based on the boost in ratings and audience totals in episode 10, ABC is happy with its decision to move the show to Tuesdays.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11, “The Naked and the Dead,” will air on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Robert Bella directed the upcoming hour, and Vincent Angell wrote it.

The synopsis for “The Naked and the Dead” reads, “The search for a missing boy leads the team into the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs.”

What happened in episode 10?

To prepare for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11, let us recap what happened in episode 10.

The hour began with Tim and Lucy trying on different outfits for their first date. Adorably, neither of them could decide what to wear, and their nerves carried over to the actual date. But before anything substantial happened — aside from discussing “naked time” — a fight with a knife broke out in the restaurant.

Tim and Lucy struggled with telling their coworkers that they were dating. And it didn’t help when Sergeant Grey enlisted Tim and Lucy’s help to persuade Aaron Thorsen and Celina Juarez not to date since they worked together. Ultimately, the new couple decided to keep their relationship a secret. And the hour ended with Tim and Lucy sharing their first real kiss.

As a side note, Aaron and Celina weren’t catching feelings for one another. They were just playing Dungeons and Dragons together.

Elsewhere in the episode, a heist crew stole a list that contained the names of undercover FBI agents. This storyline carried over to The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10.

And Angela Lopez and Wesley Evers considered having another kid, but they later agreed they weren’t ready. However, Nyla Harper and James Murray asked Angela and Wesley if they would be OK with taking care of their daughter, Leah, if anything happened to them. And Angela and Wesley happily agreed.

There's trouble headed for #TheRookie ? Don't miss an all-new episode on a new night and time, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/GKi4omoS8Z — The Rookie (@therookie) January 4, 2023

The photos and preview tease Tim and Lucy continuing their romance in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 11

The preview for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11 begins with Lucy asking Tim what he’s doing later that night. When he responds, “Nothing,” she says, “Nothing sounds perfect.” And the secret couple couldn’t contain the smiles on their faces.

The rest of the promo teases the gang war storyline, which includes a missing person and a driveby.

The photos for the upcoming hour reveal that Genny Bradford, Tim’s sister, will return. The pictures show her on a baseball field, assumingly where one of her sons is playing. Tim and Lucy are there too, and since they don’t seem to be hiding their infatuation with one another, Genny might find out that they are dating in the episode.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11, “The Naked and the Dead,” airs Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

