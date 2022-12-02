‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 8 Preview: Tim and Lucy Reunite During a Bomb Threat

The month-long wait is over, The Rookie fans — the ABC series will return with episode 8 on Sunday, Dec. 4. Following an undercover stint for Lucy Chen, some tension between John Nolan and Bailey Nune, and a win for Elijah Stone in episode 7, the LAPD officers have to deal with a bomb threat. However, not everything will be as it seems in the midseason finale of The Rookie.

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen and Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen | ABC/Raymond Liu

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 returns with episode 8 on Sunday, Dec. 4

The synopsis for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8, “The Collar,” reads, “Officers John Nolan and Celina Juarez are in a race against time to stop the source of an explosive rampage.”

Robert Bella directed the hour, and Paula Puryear wrote it. While speaking with Screen Rant, Bella pointed out that episode 8 is a “podcar” episode. That means “everything has to be footage that can exist within the world, either because of somebody’s body cam, or a camera that’s inside the shops, or a surveillance camera or cell phone.”

The preview teases Nolan and Celina Juarez trying to pull over a car for an unknown reason, but the woman driving refuses to come to a complete stop. When the officers approach the vehicle, they realize why. The driver has a bomb around her neck, and she explains, “He said to drive, or he’d kill me … I don’t want to die!”

Later, Tim Bradford and Lucy discover a second driver with a bomb around their neck. And when someone tries to disarm the bomb, it detonates in a secluded lot.

Surprise! ABC will also air episode 9 on Sunday

Although The Rookie Season 5 will go on another hiatus after Sunday, ABC is leaving viewers with a holiday present — episode 9 will air directly following episode 8. So the midseason finale will be a two-hour special event.

The synopsis for episode 9, “Take Back,” reads, “Officer John Nolan and the team investigate the unexpected death of a suspect in police custody. Their search also uncovers a very delicate loose end that could jeopardize Officer Celina Juarez’s career. Meanwhile, Sergeant Grey and his wife, Luna, go to New York to visit their daughter, Dominique, only to realize she never made it home from the night before.”

ABC hasn’t released a promo for The Rookie Episode 9, but that’s to be expected because episode 8 hasn’t premiered yet.

Our ‘Chenford’ predictions for ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episodes 8 and 9

Ever since Tim and Lucy’s undercover operation in The Rookie Season 5 premiere, they haven’t ridden together. Lucy went to undercover school, and Tim has been mentoring Aaron Thorsen. But thanks to the preview for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8, we know that Tim and Lucy will reunite in the shop.

The series has been building to a romance between Tim and Lucy for a while now. And we imagine the midseason finale would feature a development in their relationship. Perhaps Lucy will finally break up with Chris Sanford. Or maybe Tim and Lucy will finally admit that they have feelings for each other.

Whatever the case, fans can tell just by looking at The Rookie‘s Twitter account that something big will happen for “Chenford.”

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8, “The Collar,” airs Sunday, Dec. 4, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Episode 9, “Take Back” immediately follows at 10 p.m. ET.