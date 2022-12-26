‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Fans Claim 1 Character Is ‘Overrated’

The day that fans of a television show completely agree over everything in the series is the day that pigs fly. And that statement especially applies to The Rookie on ABC. While the drama series is on its winter break, fans are discussing everything that’s happened in the first nine episodes of The Rookie Season 5, including annoying characters.

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford | Scott Everett White/ABC via Getty Images

Some fans find that John Nolan, played by Nathan Fillion, is overused in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

One fan of The Rookie Season 5 started a Reddit thread to express that “Nolan is overrated.”

They wrote, “I know that Nolan is the main character, but that doesn’t mean he has to be involved in the main plot all the time. Also, they need to stop involving him in ‘life or death’ situations. It’s stupid when it’s obvious they won’t kill him off, he is ‘The Rookie’ after all. It really takes away the suspense if everything will be fine.”

A Reddit user added, “I love gray characters, so I agree. I hate how they make Nolan out to be this perfect person. Always coming out unscarred from high stake situations, the speeches he’s always giving…it’d be nice if they put more effort into other characters.”

“I am more annoyed that middle-aged, average Joe never needs true rescuing, kicks unrealistic levels of a**, always seems to know the right answer or the right thing to say, seems to have no character flaws, and no growth,” someone else commented. “I like Nolan a lot, but I am getting tired of him being a magical mary-sue-ish golden unicorn.”

However, not every fan agreed with this assessment of Nolan in The Rookie Season 5.

Others disagree with the hatred toward Nathan Fillion’s character

While some viewers are sick of Nolan in The Rookie Season 5, others regard him as their favorite character.

“He’s consistently my favorite character/actor in the show,” someone wrote. “So I obviously disagree.”

One Reddit user said, “I think you forgot this is really Nathan Fillion’s show, and he’s an executive producer, so he probably has a big say on storylines for his character and what he gets involved in. The supporting cast on this show is great, but Fillion is the main reason why the show made it on air and is as successful as it is. He’s the draw, at least for most viewers.”

“Nolan is literally the protagonist and NAMESAKE of the show,” another fan shared. “It revolves around him and will ALWAYS have plots involving him because that’s how storytelling works.”

Whether you love or hate him, we highly doubt Nolan will go away anytime soon in The Rookie Season 5.

When will ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 return?

Fans only have to wait a couple more weeks before The Rookie Season 5 returns.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10, “The List,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. That’s right — the show is moving to Tuesdays for the remainder of the season.

The synopsis for “The List” reads, “Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications.”

The upcoming hour will serve as part one of a crossover event with The Rookie: Feds. Part two will air directly after at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.