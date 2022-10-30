‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Fans Disagree Over ‘Chenford’ — ‘They Give Me the Ick’

The writers of ABC’s drama series The Rookie didn’t initially plan for Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen to develop romantic feelings for one another. He began as her training officer, and she was his rookie. Them starting a relationship was a big “no.” However, fans began to notice how much chemistry the actors shared. Fast-forward to The Rookie Season 5, and the writers are ready for “Chenford” to become official.

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford and Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen | ABC/Raymond Liu

A romance is brewing between Tim and Lucy in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

Tim and Lucy began The Rookie Season 5 by going undercover together and impersonating a drug dealer and his girlfriend. They had to act like a couple, which they practiced back in the season 4 finale. And part of Tim and Lucy’s “practice” included kissing, which they did a lot of in the season 5 premiere.

The romantic tension between the two colleagues was at an all-time high during their undercover mission. And it wasn’t all for show. At one point, Tim’s gaze lingered when Lucy didn’t close the hotel room bathroom door all the way while she changed.

After their undercover mission was over, Tim walked Lucy back to her apartment. She asked him if he wanted to go inside, but it was clear that the invitation was anything but innocent. Unfortunately, when Tim and Lucy entered the apartment, they discovered Lucy’s boyfriend, Chris, bleeding out on her couch.

Chris later recovered, and Tim and Lucy have yet to confront their feelings or address what happened while undercover in The Rookie Season 5. However, Tim’s girlfriend Ashley broke up with him in episode 5, which could open the door for “Chenford.”

Some fans aren’t eager to see ‘Chenford’ get together

After noting the signs that Tim and Lucy are entering their romantic era in The Rookie Season 5, one fan took to Reddit to express their disappointment.

“Are my sister and I the only ones who don’t want Chenford?” they wrote. “I’m hoping they won’t go down that route. I mean, he trained her and is her supervisor. Something about that just icks me.”

A Reddit user commented, “I don’t even have a problem with the seniority part. What made me irritated was they were like THIS close to sleeping with each other until they found an almost-dead Chris in Chen’s living room. And both Bradford and Chen (obviously) were with someone else at the time.”

“They’ve been teasing it for so long that I’m just not wanting it anymore, plus I like Chris for Lucy,” another fan added. “Also, the fact that they were both about to cheat on their partners if it weren’t for Rosalind just gave me the ick.”

However, most fans of The Rookie are hyped to see Tim and Lucy potentially get together in season 5.

RELATED: ‘Alaska Daily’: Alaskans React to the Authenticity of the ABC Show

Other viewers are ready for Tim and Lucy’s relationship to turn romantic in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

Some Reddit users defended the choice to turn Tim and Lucy’s relationship romantic in The Rookie.

“Relationships, where one has seniority over the other, are always controversial, but at the end of the day, they are both consenting adults,” one fan explained. “It’s obvious that Lucy will end up moving to a different position probably by the end of this season, be it undercover or maybe even detective. That way, there won’t be a problem with them dating.”

They continued, “Also, it’s definitely gonna happen. A huge portion of the fans watch the show because of Chenford, and I think the writers have done a great job at slowly building up their relationship. It’s the perfect slow burn.”

Another Reddit user wrote, “They’re both adults, and anyone who is paying attention to Lucy’s character would know that she wouldn’t stand for unwanted advances from a supervisor. Hell, she was the one that started kissing him on the plane. He’s not going to be her supervisor when she becomes a detective.”

The Rookie Season 5 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.