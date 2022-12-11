‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Moves to Tuesdays in 2023 — Is It Being Canceled?

Fans of the ABC drama series The Rookie will have to wait until 2023 for new episodes. Thankfully, the new year is only a few weeks away. However, viewers should know that The Rookie Season 5 will shift from airing on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET to Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

When will ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 return?

Following the midseason finale of The Rookie Season 5, which aired on Dec. 4, the show has begun a month-long hiatus. According to TVLine, The Rookie will return on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The Rookie: Feds will directly follow it with a new episode at 9 p.m. ET.

ABC is airing a crossover between the two shows to kick off the year. But the network will continue to group them together for the rest of their respective seasons.

Long gone are the days of The Rookie on Sundays. Now, the series returns to its original home on Tuesdays, where it will finish the back half of season 5. As fans recall, season 1 aired exclusively on Tuesdays until it moved to Sundays starting in season 2.

Is the show in danger of being canceled?

This isn’t always the case, but sometimes when a network changes the day a show airs, it spells trouble for the series. Fans will see this when a show gets pushed to Fridays — where television series go to die. So it’s a good sign that The Rookie Season 5 is moving from Sundays to Tuesdays, which are both relatively high-performing days.

However, we know that The Rookie has been on the brink of cancellation before, so this move might be a last-ditch effort to boost ratings. Or, ABC might be coupling The Rookie up with The Rookie: Feds to increase its spinoff’s audience.

The Rookie performs far better than The Rookie: Feds, which is to be expected. So it’s possible that the move is to encourage fans of the original series to watch the spinoff and not because it’s in danger of being canceled. If anything, The Rookie: Feds fans should be worried about the show’s future because we believe that The Rookie Season 5 will not be its last outing.

Everything we know about ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 10

ABC has yet to release a synopsis of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 or The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10. However, thanks to a preview, we know the premise of the upcoming crossover.

A heist crew, who seem to get away with robbing a bank, also steals a list that contains the names of undercover FBI agents. The LAPD and the FBI team up to stop these criminals, but along the way, they face danger.

In one preview, someone sneaks up behind Simone Clark and starts choking her with a rope-like object. And in another video, one of the suspects rams their car into Tim Bradford and Aaron Thorsen’s vehicle, trying to push them off a tall building.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10, “The List,” airs Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10, “The Silent Prisoner,” directly follows at 9 p.m. ET.

