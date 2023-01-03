‘The Rookie’ Season 5: What’s Next for Chenford? Eric Winter Reveals Things ‘Could Get Complicated’

ABC is getting ready to air the second half of The Rookie Season 5, and fans are beyond excited to learn what’s next for Chenford, aka Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford. The two are taking their relationship to the next level, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be complications along the way.

During The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8, Chris informed Lucy that he wanted them to move in together and buy a new house. Lucy was startled by this huge step in their relationship, and she relayed her concerns to Tim while they rode together.

Tim supported Lucy and told her that there might be a reason why she was hesitant to move in with Chris. At one point, he said that she “deserves someone worth the effort.” And Lucy later admitted that she wasn’t in love with Chris.

By the end of episode 8, Tim and Lucy finally revealed their feelings for one another after five years of tension. And while Lucy was hesitant to risk their friendship, Tim was ready to take that leap. He asked her if she wanted to get dinner, but Lucy declined because she needed to break up with Chris first.

In The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9, Lucy ended her relationship with Chris. And immediately after, she sought out Tim, who asked her out again. And this time, she said yes.

Eric Winter teases the next steps for Chenford

The Rookie‘s Twitter page released a clip of Eric Winter, who plays Tim, sharing his thoughts on where Chenford is headed in season 5.

“Wow. What do I think is next for Chenford?” Winter said. “Let’s see. Undercover was a big deal. Lucy — she’s aggressive. That girl is aggressive. I think Tim’s head is spinning. And we’re going to have to wait and find out. I really don’t know. Can this work relationship happen? It could get complicated. “

The actor’s answer is vague, but it tells us that things won’t be smooth sailing for Tim and Lucy following The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9.

When will ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 return?

After a month-long hiatus, The Rookie Season 5 returns on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with episode 10, “The List.” The upcoming hour will serve as part one of a crossover between the show and its spinoff, The Rookie: Feds.

The synopsis for “The List” reads, “Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications.”

So, fans will get to see the Chenford date when the show returns after the winter break. But, as Eric Winter suggested, the characters taking their relationship to the next level won’t be without difficulties.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.