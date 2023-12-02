Get ready for the return of The Rookie. Season 6 of the ABC series will premiere in early 2024, after a months-long delay due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

‘The Rookie’ Season 6 premieres on Feb. 20

Jenna Dewan in ‘The Rookie’ | Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

The Rookie Season 6 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes will stream the next day on Hulu. The network hasn’t confirmed how many episodes will be in season 6, but viewers can likely expect a shorter-than-normal season because of the strikes. The show will also hit a major milestone next season, airing its 100th episode just after the season 6 premiere.

So far, there are no specific details about what to expect from the new episodes of The Rookie. But in early November, cast member Eric Winter (who plays training officer Tim Bradford) took to X to share an image of the season 6 premiere script originally posted by The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley. Winter made it clear he was more than ready to get back to work.

“Let’s go @therookie fam!” he wrote.

Which ‘The Rookie’ cast members will return for season 6?

The Rookie’s core cast members are expected to return for the upcoming sixth season. In addition to Winter, that includes Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this show, and I couldn’t be happier about coming back for another season,” Fillion wrote on Instagram after the season 6 renewal was announced in April. “I know what I think is going to happen this next season, but you tell me yours!”

Other returning cast members should include Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, and Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune.

How did ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 end?

Nathan Fillion in ‘The Rookie’ | ABC/John Fleenor

While fans will have to wait and see what’s next in The Rookie Season 6, they can make some predictions based on where things stood at the end of season 5. In the finale, “Under Siege,” the LAPD officers at the Mid-Wilshire station came under attack from a group of masked assailants, leaving Thorsen (Tru Valentino) in a coma. He went into code blue after coming out of surgery, and his fate was left up in the air at the end of the episode. Also unclear were the true motivations of the person who apparently organized the attack – an unnamed villain played by Orphan Black actor Kristian Bruun. Hopefully, we’ll get more answers about who this new villain is and what happened to Thorsen when The Rookie returns in 2024.

The Rookie Seasons 1-5 are now streaming on Hulu.

