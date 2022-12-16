‘The Rookie’ Showrunner Reveals the Next Episodes Won’t Be ‘Easy’ for Tim and Lucy

ABC‘s The Rookie is in the midst of a month-long break. And while fans patiently-not-so-patiently await the return of season 5, showrunner Alexi Hawley shared some teasers about the upcoming episodes. In particular, the boss of The Rookie revealed what the series has in store for Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen in the second half of season 5.

The two-hour midseason finale of The Rookie Season 5 featured a significant development in Tim and Lucy’s relationship. At the beginning of episode 8, Chris expressed to Lucy that he was ready to live together. But instead of him moving into her apartment, he wanted them to buy a house together. And this big step overwhelmed Lucy, to say the least.

Lucy told Tim about her hesitancy while they rode together. Tim quickly deduced that Lucy wasn’t in love with Chris, and he said that she deserved to be with someone who was “worth the effort.”

At the end of the first hour, Lucy admitted she was scared to be with Tim because she didn’t want to ruin “the most important relationship” in her life. However, Tim was ready to take that leap with Lucy, so he asked her if she wanted to get dinner. She declined because she had to break up with Chris first, but she wanted him to ask her again afterward.

In The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9, Lucy officially broke up with Chris, and Tim asked her out again. She said, “Yes,” and we’re more than ready to see what the future holds for “Chenford” now that they’re dating.

Alexi Hawley teases Tim and Lucy’s journey in the second half of ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

During an interview with Give Me My Remote, Alexi Hawley commented on the new development between Tim and Lucy in The Rookie Season 5.

“This would be like episode 86 — we’ve been building to this moment,” Hawley explained. “What I’m really proud of is that we didn’t take any shortcuts. We made it very organic. And I think the audience appreciates that.”

He added, “There have been moments along the way where I got a little worried. The moment when they were driving together, where he was saying that she couldn’t do undercover. She told him she loved him and ended up making him really uncomfortable. And then she was like, ‘Psych!’ That was a moment where the audience could have come after us. But they got it, right? They got that it was organic to the storyline.”

“And, plus, they’re like, ‘She’s really in love with him, and he’s really in love with her,'” the showrunner shared. “They always read into that kind of stuff.”

When asked about what they have in store for Tim and Lucy in upcoming episodes of The Rookie Season 5, Hawley said, “I felt really satisfied that we’ve gotten to this place where we’ve earned the next step. But we can’t make it easy, and we can’t make it fast. [The fans] definitely will be all on board for where we’re going.”

Everything we know about ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 10

The Rookie Season 5 will move to Tuesdays starting on Jan. 3, and fans will finally get to see what’s next for Tim and Lucy.

The new year will kick off with a crossover between The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds. The original series will air their episode first, directly followed by the spinoff’s episode. And based on the preview, the LAPD and the FBI will have their hands full in January.

A hesit crew steals a list of the names of undercover agents during the crossover event. And the characters from the two shows will team up to take them down.

The Rookie Season 5 returns on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.