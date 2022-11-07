‘The Rookie’: Will Nolan and Bailey Break up? Episode 7 Gives New Clues

It’s no secret that John Nolan doesn’t have the best luck when it comes to love in ABC‘s The Rookie. Nathan Fillion’s character has had four girlfriends throughout the show’s five seasons, including his current fiancée, Bailey Dune, played by Jenna Dewan. However, we have reason to believe that Nolan’s latest relationship will soon end.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7, “Crossfire.”]

Nolan and Bailey are engaged in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

Nolan met Bailey in the season 3 finale of The Rookie when she knocked on his door in only a towel. She was dog-sitting for his neighbors and got locked out of their house. One thing led to another, and Bailey joined Nolan at Angela Lopez and Wesley Evers’s wedding. Sadly, La Fiera kidnapped Lopez, and the wedding was called off.

In season 4, Nolan asked Bailey out on a date, and they have been together ever since.

The couple ran into some trouble when Bailey’s abusive husband, Jason, came back into her life after being released from prison. Nolan was obviously shocked that Bailey was married, but she was trying to divorce him. Jason later planted drugs on Bailey. However, the police ended up arresting him, and Bailey got her divorce.

After a traumatizing experience with Rosalind Dyer in The Rookie Season 5, Bailey proposed to Nolan, and he said yes.

Episode 7 may foreshadow the couple’s doom

Although Nolan and Bailey seem very happy in The Rookie Season 5, we’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Something is missing in their relationship, and we have a hard time believing this happy love affair will last. And Nolan and Bailey’s storyline in episode 7 proved that the end might be near.

In “Crossfire,” Bailey expressed that she had felt “off-center” since the proposal. She and Celina chalked it up to Nolan’s house, and he later had the idea of moving some of her things into it to make it feel more like their home. However, when Nolan placed Bailey’s handmade gnome on a bookshelf, an earthquake happened, and the gnome came crashing down.

Before it broke, Nolan said, “He will bring us luck.” And after the earthquake, he remarked, “I’m sure that doesn’t mean anything. But you never gnome.” If that wasn’t a sign that their relationship is doomed, then we don’t know what is.

Plus, in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4, Rosalind Dyer tried to force Nolan into killing her to save Bailey. He refused, knowing that Bailey would die if he didn’t kill Rosalind. Of course, Nolan is known for his morals, so it’s not too surprising that he couldn’t murder someone, even a serial killer. But if you ask fans — and us — Nolan’s hesitance at saving Bailey is concerning for their longevity as a couple.

‘The Rookie’ fans would be on board for a breakup between Nolan and Bailey

Following The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4, fans jumped on Reddit to discuss Nolan and Bailey’s relationship. And most viewers have yet to warm up to the couple.

“I finally figured out what bugs me about this pairing,” one Reddit user shared. “Other than Bailey is annoying. They have absolutely no chemistry.”

A fan commented, “I completely agree. Hopefully, there will be a next relationship, and that it has some chemistry. Bradford and Chen can’t carry the burden alone. I’m predicting that Bradford’s sister will be Nolan’s next love interest.”

“Nolan hasn’t had any good chemistry with any of his love interests so far,” another person wrote. “It also doesn’t help that they keep paring him with someone new.”

A Reddit user added, “The pairing is rather blah. She seems more like a little kid, and he a father figure. At least in their pairing. I just don’t buy her character at all overall. She doesn’t really add anything to the story. I suspect she’ll be on her way out of the story, though, considering the last episode.”

The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.