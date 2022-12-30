‘The Traitors’: Release Date, Cast, and Where to Watch

A new reality competition television series is coming to your screens in January 2023, and it features a few familiar faces. Based on the Dutch show of the same name, The Traitors is drawing fans in with its cast, and we have everything you need to know about the competition before it premieres.

Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly | Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock

When will ‘The Traitors’ premiere?

The Traitors cast will battle for the grand prize when all 10 episodes drop on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

The contestants will gather in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and compete in a series of challenges to win up to $250,000. However, as always with reality competition shows, there’s a catch, similar to The Mole on Netflix. There are three unknown “traitors” who are pre-selected by the producers, and their mission is to steal money from the other players, who are called “the faithful.”

The Traitors is described as a “psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game.” It is “a game chock-full of alliances, deception, and even murder.”

Who is in the cast of ‘The Traitors’?

Viewers will be excited to learn that some of their favorite stars from Big Brother, The Bachelor, Survivor, Below Deck, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and more are in the cast of The Traitors.

The famous contestants are:

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 8 and the Bachelor in The Bachelor Season 22)

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Celebrity Big Brother 1)

Cirie Fields (Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers)

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother 16 and winner of Big Brother 22)

Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 12 and winner of Big Brother 13)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Ryan Lochte (Olympian and Celebrity Big Brother 2)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains)

Alongside these 10 players, there will also be 10 contestants unfamiliar with the world of reality television. They are:

Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer from Los Angeles, CA)

Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager from Oneida, KY)

Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services from Reno, NV)

Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst from Houston, TX)

Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager from Beaumont, TX)

Geraldine Moreno (Actor from North Hollywood, CA)

Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive from Rye, NY)

Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist from Staten Island, NY)

Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor from Los Angeles, CA)

Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse from Carlisle, PA)

Ultimately, there will be 20 cast members vying for the grand prize in The Traitors. But three don’t have the others’ best interests at heart.

Alan Cumming will serve as the host of The Traitors.

Where can fans watch the cast of ‘The Traitors’ duke it out for the grand prize?

All 10 episodes of The Traitors will be exclusively on Peacock.

Per Deadline, Corie Henson, EVP of Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal, said, “Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series, The Traitors. We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit.'”

And Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, shared, “In a game of secrecy, suspicion, and plot twists in a Scottish castle, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than Alan, who originally comes from Scotland.”

The Traitors premieres on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.