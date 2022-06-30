‘The Umbrella Academy’: Which Ben Is in South Korea in the Season 3 Finale?

The Umbrella Academy fans have a lot of questions and theories after finishing season 3. One of them is which Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min) is in the after-credits scene. Here is the answer and what it could mean for the future.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers regarding The Umbrella Academy Season 3 ahead.]

What happens to Ben Hargreeves in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3?

a moment of silence for happy ben ? pic.twitter.com/IC8VyjcZZS — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) June 29, 2022

The Umbrella Academy met a very alive Ben at the end of season 2. In season 3, they learn that they traveled to a different timeline where Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) adopted different children after not being impressed by The Umbrella Academy in the 60s.

He still adopted Ben because he didn’t meet him, and he survived childhood. But The Sparrow Academy is a lot more ruthless and operates as a business.

In the finale, Reginald reprograms the universe. Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) is reunited with her daughter Claire and her husband Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood) in exchange for helping her father. Everyone else stepped out of an elevator to find the new world. They all go their separate ways, and in the end credits, we see Ben alone on a subway train in South Korea.

But which Ben is this? The one who died years ago? Or the one who was in The Sparrow Academy and doesn’t like The Umbrella Academy?

The Sparrow Academy Ben is in South Korea in ‘The Umbrella Academy’

ladies and gentlemen, your sleep paralysis demons. pic.twitter.com/ilP98hlphy — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) June 28, 2022

Some fans are probably confused by the effects of the universe reset. But Steve Blackman explained the ending to Entertainment Tonight.

“He is the same version of Ben that we saw and we’re seeing something that will probably happen in next season,” the showrunner revealed. “It’s sort of a little hint of what’s coming. But that is our Ben. That’s not the Ben from another timeline. That is Sparrow Ben, and that’s all I can tell you. He is definitely in Korea. That is a Korean subway car — you can hear by the voices. But how that fits into the next season, I’m not going to tell anybody.”

Blackman explained why even Min didn’t know which Ben he was playing in the scene. “I love torturing the actors on certain things. It’s better that way because sometimes, they go down a rabbit hole,” he admitted. “They’re so smart. They’ll look at layers. I’m like, ‘Don’t go that deep into it.’ So, this is one of the ones I’m saying, just got to trust me. Trust me, it’ll all make sense when you read scripts next year if we get a fourth season.”

What’s next for Ben Hargreeves?

One of too many Bens | Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

It’s unclear where Ben goes from here. Season 3 showed him hungry for power to become Number One. Now that he’s without his powers and without much competition, he might try to find power another way.

Season 3 showed Klaus (Robert Sheehan) trying to find his birth mother. Since Ben went to South Korea he might be on a similar type of mission. But chances are fans won’t find out for sure unless there’s a fourth season of the Netflix show.

