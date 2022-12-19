‘The Vampire Diaries’: Nina Dobrev Said Shooting the Christmas Episode Was a ‘Very Odd Dynamic’

The CW’s The Vampire Diaries delighted fans with vampire lore, romance, and plenty of action. And the series even encapsulated the holiday spirit with multiple holiday episodes. “Christmas Through Your Eyes” is one of the most iconic holiday episodes from the series, and a behind-the-scenes snippet shows Nina Dobrev talking about the “very odd dynamic” that takes place in the episode. Here’s what goes down.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ aired multiple Christmas episodes

The Vampire Diaries took place over eight seasons, and the show creators brought the holiday spirit to life in multiple episodes. Republic World notes the first episode of the series to incorporate the holidays was in season 4. “O Come, All Ye Faithful” shows a winter wonderland party in Mystic Falls. However, the episode mostly centers on the conflict between Stefan, Caroline, and Tyler.

Fans of the series likely remember “Christmas Through Your Eyes” as the most iconic Christmas episode. The episode occurred at the end of season 6, and the vampires got to head home for the holidays. Unfortunately, there’s plenty of conflict for the characters — especially for Bonnie. Bonnie attempts to recreate her favorite Christmas traditions, but the episode ends with her lighting her Christmas tree on fire. As for Stefan and Damon, Stefan gifts Damon his fixed vehicle. And while Elena attempts to connect with Damon at the Salvatore mansion, Kai puts a cloaking spell on her and clocks her with a pipe. The episode ends on a cliffhanger.

Nina Dobrev talked about her experience filming ‘Christmas Through Your Eyes’

Filming “Christmas Through Your Eyes” was an experience for The Vampire Diaries cast. A featurette from Dailymotion gives a behind-the-scenes look at the episode. Nina Dobrev spoke to the cameras about what it was like.

“I’ve been working with Candice [King] a lot this season, but it’s nice to get the gang together again and do flashbacks back to old Elena,” Dobrev reminisced. “I mean, my hair is back to being one length and super long, which is weird. I feel like I’ve gone back in time.”

Candice King, who plays Caroline, also talked about the “fun” she had filming the episode. “It’s fun to kind of think back to five years ago and where the characters started and remember kind of what not only she was going through, but what I was going through at that time,” she reflected. King added that she “loves” the flashback scenes, as they’re fun to film. “I like seeing moments where women actually get along on screen.”

Dobrev then added that it felt weird to film “Christmas Through Your Eyes” due to the time of year they filmed it. “It’s the day before Halloween and we’re shooting Christmas,” she added. “There’s snow everywhere, it’s cold, and there’s a huge Christmas tree. It’s a very odd dynamic, and tomorrow we’re going to be bloody, and there’s going to be so much horror around us. And today, it’s so joyful and festive.”

Why did Nina Dobrev leave ‘The Vampire Diaries’?

Nina Dobrev has fond memories of her time on The Vampire Diaries. But fans were saddened to hear about her departure. In 2015, she posted her reason for leaving on Instagram — and it seems Dobrev was ready to move forward with her career after filming six seasons of the show.

“I’ve just spent the most beautiful weekend on Lake Lanier in Georgia with my own TVD Family, the cast and crew of The Vampire Diaries,” she wrote. “I want to be the first to tell you that it wasn’t just a holiday celebration, it was a goodbye party. I always knew I wanted Elena’s story to be a six-season adventure, and within those six years, I got the journey of a lifetime.”

