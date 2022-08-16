‘The Vampire Diaries’ Is Officially Leaving Netflix

It’s a rough time to be a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe. First, The CW canceled Legacies before it could reach season 5, thereby ending The Vampire Diaries universe. And now, Netflix announced that The Vampire Diaries is set to depart from its streaming library in 2022.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ ran for 8 seasons on The CW

The Vampire Diaries premiered on Sept. 10, 2009, on The CW. The hit television series introduced viewers to a supernatural world full of vampires, werewolves, witches, love triangles, and everything in between.

The show began with Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev, a 17-year-old high schooler who had recently lost her parents in a car crash, meeting Stefan Salvatore, played by Paul Wesley. Although Elena didn’t know it at first, Stefan was a 162-year-old vampire who moved back to Mystic Falls after spending years away from the town. His vampire brother, Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder, followed him, much to Stefan’s dismay.

The three characters went through a series of ups and downs throughout The Vampire Diaries‘ eight seasons. But it all came to an end on March 10, 2017. The show’s legacy continued, though, with spinoffs like The Originals, which ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018, and Legacies, which ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2022.

Netflix announced that ‘The Vampire Diaries’ is leaving its streaming library in September 2022

Sadly, the days of binge-watching The Vampire Diaries on Netflix are almost over. Per Decider, the streaming service announced that The CW series would leave its library after Sept. 3, 2022.

The Vampire Diaries has been available to stream on Netflix for many years, including while it was still airing on The CW. So this news is shocking, to say the least.

Meanwhile, other shows in The Vampire Diaries universe, including The Originals and Legacies, will remain on Netflix for the time being. But fans only have a couple of weeks to get their fill of the original series before it departs the streaming service.

How to watch the hit CW series after it leaves Netflix

We have more bad news — after The Vampire Diaries leaves Netflix, it seemingly won’t have a streaming home. There is hope it will be added to HBO Max, Hulu, or another service. But for now, the series won’t be available to stream on another platform.

However, fans could always purchase physical copies of The Vampire Diaries on DVD or Blu-ray. Or they can rent or buy digital copies of the series on Amazon, Vudu, or YouTube.

Taking into account the HBO Max/CW streaming deal, we wouldn’t be surprised if The Vampire Diaries lands on HBO Max in the near future. But HBO Max’s forthcoming merger with discovery+ may add a new wrinkle to the situation.

All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are available to stream on Netflix until Sept. 3, 2022.

