‘The Virginian’ Cast: Which Actors Are Still Alive?

Along with Gunsmoke and Bonanza, The Virginian is one of the longest-running TV westerns of all time. The show, which was inspired by a 1902 novel by Owen Wister, aired on NBC from 1962 to 1971.

Numerous actors popped up on The Virginian over the course of its 249-episode run, including Joan Crawford, Harrison Ford, and Robert Redford, who all made guest appearances. But the core cast consisted of James Drury as the Virginian, as well as (at various points) Lee J. Cobb, Doug McClure, Gary Clarke, Roberta Shore, Randy Boone, and Don Quine. Here’s a look at The Virginian cast and which of its stars are still alive.

James Drury starred in ‘The Virginian’

‘The Virginian’ cast members: Doug McClure as Trampas, James Drury as The Virginian, Gary Clarke as Steve Hill | NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

James Drury played the title character on The Virginian. His character was the foreman of Shiloh Ranch in Medicine Bow, Wyoming. Drury was one of the only actors who stayed with the show throughout its run, including season 9, when it was renamed The Men from Shiloh.

Drury died in April 2020 at his home in Houston.

Doug McClure also appeared on all nine seasons of ‘The Virginian’

In addition to Drury, Doug McClure also appeared on all nine seasons of The Virginian. He played the cowboy Trampas, who brought a dose of comic relief to the show.

McClure died in 1995 at age 59 from lung cancer.

Lee J. Cobb played Judge Garth

Lee J. Cobb played Judge Garth in the first four seasons of The Virginian. He left the show in 1966.

Cobb was an accomplished actor who originated the role of Willy Loman in the Broadway production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman and was twice nominated for an Academy Award. He died in 1976 at age 64.

Gary Clarke is one of a handful of ‘The Virginian’ cast members who are still alive

Gary Clarke played Trampas’ friend Steve Hill in The Virginian. He appeared in the first two seasons (as well as a handful of season 3 episodes) before his character was phased out. Clarke also appeared in movies such as Dragstrip Riot and How to Make a Monster and had a recurring role in the TV series Hondo.

Clarke is still alive and was recently scheduled to make an appearance at the 2022 Cowboy Way Jubilee in San Angelo, Texas, according to Fox West Texas.

Roberta Shore stepped away from acting at a young age

Pictured: (clockwise from bottom left) Randy Boone as Randy Benton, James Drury as The Virginian, Roberta Shore as Betsy Garth, Doug McClure as Trampas, Clu Gulager as Emmett Ryker, Lee J. Cobb as Judge Henry Garth | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Roberta Shore played Judge Garth’s daughter Betsy in the first four seasons of The Virginian. Eventually, she decided to leave the show, and her character got married and moved away from Wyoming.

Shore was a child actor who appeared in several Disney productions, including The Mickey Mouse Club and The Shaggy Dog. But she gave up a career in Hollywood at age 21 to get married and never looked back, she said in a 2010 interview with the Deseret News. She turned 79 earlier in 2022.

Randy Boone played Randy Benton

Singer and actor Randy Boone played ranch hand Randy Benton in The Virginian Seasons 2-4. He’s also appeared in episodes of shows such as Gunsmoke, Kung Fu, and Highway to Heaven. His last credited role on IMDb was in the 1987 movie The Wild Pair. According to his bio on that site, he is still alive and has been married to his second wife Lana since 2009.

Clu Gulager died in August 2022

Clu Gulager play Emmett Ryker, a gun-for-hire who eventually became the deputy sheriff of Medicine Bow. He appeared in more than 100 episodes from 1963 to 1968.

Gulager has a long career in Hollywood, beginning with the 1964 movie The Killers through his final role in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He died in August 2022 at age 94.

Charles Bickford’s character was written off the show when he died

‘The Virginian’ cast members Charles Bickford, Sara Lane, and Don Quine | NBC/Getty Images

Charles Bickford played John Grainger, a character brought in to replace Judge Garth. Bickford appeared in just under 50 episodes before his death in 1967 forced his character to be written off the show.

Don Quine played Stacey Grainger

Don Quine played John Grainger’s grandson Stacey Grainger. He appeared on the show for two seasons. In addition to acting, Quine founded the Professional Karate Association, according to a 1982 article in the New York Times. In 2018, he published a thriller titled Killer Payback.

John McIntire replaced Charles Bickford’s character

After Bickford’s death, John McIntire joined The Virginian cast. He played John Grainger’s brother Clay Grainger for four seasons.

McIntire also appeared in the hit series Wagon Train. He died in 1991 at age 83.

