‘The White Lotus 2’: Queen of Versailles Leans Into Jennifer Coolidge/Tanya McQuoid Vibes – ‘I Hope I’ve Done Her Justice!’

The similarities are a little uncanny between The White Lotus 2 character Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and Queen of Versailles documentary figure Jackie Siegel.

Both Tanya and Jackie have a boatload of money and know a little bit about hanging out on a yacht. Jackie was a charter guest on Below Deck twice, but her voyages were far more pleasant – and less deadly – than Tanya’s. Even though The White Lotus 2 was Tanya’s second trip to the tony resort, fans are suddenly pointing out the similarities to Jackie, who is happy to take on that role.

The White Lotus creator Mike White described Tanya as someone as a “kind of diva, larger-than-life female archetype.” And anyone who has seen Jackie’s documentaries, The Queen of Versailles and The Queen of Versailles Reigns Again can see how Jackie also fits that description.

Jackie Siegel channeled Tanya in a ‘White Lotus 2’ social media post

Tanya’s antics, from clumsily channeling her inner Monica Vitti to cluelessly thinking the “queen of Sicily” sat in the box next to her at the opera was pretty on brand for Jackie. In fact, Jackie said a few friends texted her while watching The White Lotus Season 2 and asked if she too saw the similiarites.

Jackie Siegel and Jennifer Coolidge |Bobby Bank/Getty Images/JC Olivera/FilmMagic

“Three friends texted me this today and NO I’m not in The White Lotus,” she joked on Twitter along with the opera moment from the series.

Jackie also posted a picture wearing a scarf and sunglasses like Tanya and tagged Jennifer Coolidge. “You guys.. I’m so excited that #queenofversailles Reigns Again is streaming on @hbomax! I can’t help but think of the possibilities,” she wrote. Adding, “I love #whitelotus and I love @theofficialjencoolidge even more! I’ve seen some of your comments asking if Tanya is based on me and… I wish! LOL. I couldn’t help myself though. I hope I’ve done her justice!”

How are Jackie and Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) from ‘White Lotus’ similar?

And while Tanya is probably not based on Jackie, both women share some tragic similarities. Tanya was haunted by her upbringing and mother’s death. Jackie’s teenage daughter died from an accidental drug overdose in 2015.

I’m SO excited that #queenofversailles Reigns Again is on @hbomax! ✨



I love #TheWhiteLotus ? and I love @JENCOOLIDGE even more! ? I’ve seen your comments asking if Tanya is based on me and.. I wish! LOL



I couldn’t help myself though. I hope I’ve done her justice! ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/K4FGeSrjYp — Jackie Siegel, The Queen of Versailles (@JackieSiegelusa) December 27, 2022

Also both women are immersed in messy opulence and excess. Jackie and her husband David embarked upon building the largest private residence in the country only to hit a wall in 2008 when the economy crashed. The 90,000 square foot home, complete with five kitchens, a 35 car garage and even a British pub stood empty for years. Even after the economy began chugging again, Jackie was too heartbroken over the loss of her daughter to even look at the home until recently.

Jackie and Tanya enjoy the finer things in life – especially on a yacht

Tanya and Jackie both crave and demand a finer lifestyle, complete with a staff and servants. In fact, Jackie told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she hoped to poach chef Rachel Hargrove from Below Deck and hire her to work at Versailles.

“The food was great both times,” she shared from her most recent voyage. “But Rachel was beyond. Like the best of the best.”

Three friends texted me this today and NO I’m not in #WhiteLotus ?❤️?? pic.twitter.com/EhnUdkcmg0 — Jackie Siegel, The Queen of Versailles (@JackieSiegelusa) November 29, 2022

“In fact, I have reached out to [Hargrove] because I wanted to hire her hopefully, to be our chef at Versailles,” Siegel added. “Like when she’s in between jobs and charters. My kids, they loved her cooking and my boys are so picky. My kids all like different types of food and it’s hard for me to please them.”

Tanya ends up on a yacht twice – just like Jackie. But Jackie’s experiences on Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean were filled with family fun and not “these gays, trying to murder” her.