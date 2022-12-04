‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Here’s Why Leo Woodall, aka Jack, Looks So Familiar

The second season of The White Lotus is currently streaming on HBO, and the cast is full of new faces. One actor, Leo Woodall (who plays Jack), has skyrocketed to fame with his role in the show, but where have you seen him before?

Leo Woodall plays ‘Handsome Jack’ in ‘The White Lotus’

Leo Woodall as Jack in ‘The White Lotus’ | HBO

Woodall grew up in a family of actors — his father, stepfather, and grandmother were all actors and his parents actually met in acting school. Initially, Woodall didn’t even want to be an actor but said he “changed [his] mind” after watching an episode of Peaky Blinders at 19 years old.

The 26-year-old plays Jack, introduced as the nephew of Tom Hollander’s Quentin. The actor spoke about what it was like to read the script that introduced his character, as well as some of the steamy scenes he had to shoot.

“[The script] was like ‘Handsome Jack walks up to the pool. Portia looks at handsome Jack,'” Woodall told GQ. “There was a tagline in the breakdown of the character that was like, ‘Guy from Essex, is a magnetic person who causes some trouble in the hotel.'”

When it came time to shoot some of the show’s romantic scenes, Woodall was ready, telling Vulture he was just “mentally preparing to go into the best show in the world.” In fact, his first day of filming was a sex scene!

However, Woodall insisted to W Magazine that he’s nothing like his White Lotus character. “I’m a very sensitive boy,” he shared “There’s not really much we have in common, to be honest. But I definitely enjoyed diving into the reckless side in me…Well, I can be quite cheeky. I think we have that in common.”

Where have you seen Leo Woodall before?

We've got Leo Woodall, but you'll need to supply the Aperol spritzes and Italian resort. pic.twitter.com/eClziLgGJx — Peacock (@peacock) November 28, 2022

This is Woodall’s biggest role to date, but some viewers have seen him before. The actor appeared in an episode of the British medical drama Holby City, as well as the 2021 movie Cherry, which starred Tom Holland.

In 2022, Woodall appeared in two episodes of Vampire Academy. Now, he’s in The White Lotus, which has helped launch his career to greater heights. He currently has two projects in post-production and is filming another project now.

Citadel, a spy series from Amazon Prime, is set to hit the streaming service next year. Starring alongside Woodall are stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci.

Another project that’s currently in post-production is the movie Nomad. According to IMDb, the film follows “a stifled city girl discovers a mysterious nomad with a bizarre condition, which rips them inexplicably across every corner of the earth.”

Leo Woodall is currently working on a Netflix series

‘The White Lotus’ Actor Leo Woodall & ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ Breakout Ambika Mod To Lead Netflix Drama ‘One Day’ https://t.co/C5krOBRFzF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 23, 2022

Woodall is currently working on One Day, a Netflix series remake of the 2011 movie of the same name. Woodall is playing Dexter, an irresponsible young man who meets Emma the night they graduate from college. The show will follow the pair as they meet up over the years.

The actor might not have the largest resume right now, but he’s slowly building up his number of roles, as well as a fan following. Woodall currently boasts almost 35,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares personal photos, as well as announcements about upcoming projects.

