‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Wants to Talk About Henry Cavill Exit

The Witcher is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, a series that helped Henry Cavill secure his place as one of Hollywood’s hottest commodities. The first season was released in 2019, with a second season dropping on the platform in December 2021. For many fans, Cavill is the face of the franchise, and the perfect embodiment of Gerald of Rivia. Therefore, when the actor recently announced that he would be stepping away from the franchise after the third season of The Witcher, many pop culture fans were devastated. While he didn’t offer much explanation, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently revealed that she is looking forward to giving fans more details in the coming months.

Henry Cavill announced his exit from ‘The Witcher’ franchise

Cavill took to social media in October 2022, revealing to his fans and followers that while he has loved bringing the character of Geralt to life, he will be stepping away from The Witcher after the upcoming third season. Cavill also announced that a replacement actor had already been cast: “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.” Cavill did not offer specifics as to why he decided to leave the show.

What did showrunner Lauren Hissrich say about wanting to talk about Henry Cavill’s exit?

Fan reaction to Cavill’s exit has been very mixed, with most expressing the desire to see Cavill stay on in the role of Geralt. Others have demanded an explanation for why Cavill is leaving the franchise that seems to mean so much to him. Fortunately, fans might be able to get some clarity in the months to come. In a recent interview with NME, showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that does very much want to talk about why Cavill is leaving the show.

“I do have a lot to say and I think that there’s a lot of, you know… we’ll obviously never get into exactly why Henry left, all of the reasons, but I can say it’s been a mutually respectful relationship,” Hissrich said. “So please, please, please come back in six months when we can talk.”

When will the third season of ‘The Witcher’ drop on Netflix?

While fans are waiting for a detailed explanation from Hissrich, they can spend more time in The Witcher universe by watching The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that hit Netflix on Christmas Day 2021. With an all-new cast but the same mythical thrills that viewers have grown to love, the show should help build some excitement for the upcoming third season of The Witcher, which is still in production.

Many details are being kept under wraps as far as the new season goes. However, it is certain that fans will get to enjoy more of Geralt and Yennefer’s epic romance, as well as the struggle that Geralt goes through in order to protect Ciri as she comes into her own powers. Fan-favorite Jaskier will also get to see a lot of his journey in the season, with Hissrich recently teasing that the bard is “integral” to the story of The Witcher. According to People Magazine, Season 3 of The Witcher will likely hit Netflix sometime in the early summer of 2023.