‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Who Chris Hemsworth’s Family Plays in the Marvel Movie

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has so far divided fans with its varied mix of stories across both the big screen and Disney+. But as the grand design of this next set of MCU projects takes shape, heroes new and old face new threats and new adventures. In the case of Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie is a family affair for star Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth is more involved in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Until now, most MCU heroes have only led three solo movies. After Iron Man 3, for instance, Robert Downey Jr. was relegated to supporting roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain America: Civil War and team-up films such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But Thor: Love and Thunder makes Hemsworth the first MCU hero with a fourth solo film.

Outside the MCU, Hemsworth’s star power is iffy at best. But thanks to his popularity as Thor, the actor has seen more than his paycheck grow since he debuted as the God of Thunder in 2011. Thor: Love and Thunder marks the first Marvel project for which Hemsworth serves as an executive producer. Perhaps that’s why so many of his family members appear in the film.

Luke Hemsworth isn’t the only family member with a key role

Elsa Pataky (L), Chris Hemsworth, and their children Sasha and Tristan attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth’s older brother, Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), reprises his role from Thor: Ragnarok. In both cases, the elder Hemsworth plays an Asgardian actor who portrays Thor in a stage production recounting the previous film. And in both movies, Luke Hemsworth’s “Actor Thor” is joined by Matt Damon and Sam Neill as “Actor Loki” and “Actor Odin,” respectively.

But in addition to his brother, Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky (Fast Five), makes a cameo appearance as a wolf woman who shares a romantic history with Thor. Likewise, their children Tristan, Sasha, and India Rose all have roles in the movie. Tristan briefly plays a young version of Thor, while Sasha is one of the Asgardian children central to the movie’s plot. But as reported by Entertainment Weekly, India Rose Hemsworth has a more significant part to play.

India Rose Hemsworth could return to the MCU in ‘Thor 5’

In a sweet social media post, Chris Hemsworth shares BTS photos of his daughter on the sets of Thor and #ThorLoveAndThunder, which were filmed 11 years apart.https://t.co/7y7aAgM5qJ pic.twitter.com/nZ7iGR1Ng5 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 12, 2022

India Rose Hemsworth appears in the very first scene of Thor: Love and Thunder as the ill-fated daughter of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). But while that initially seems like all of her screen time, that character turns out to be the very “Love” of the movie’s title. As his dying wish, Gorr resurrects his daughter, with Thor vowing to care for her going forward.

So the fourth Thor movie ends with the duo – nicknamed “Love and Thunder” – off on another adventure. Although there’s no indication whether Thor 5 will happen, the end credits do confirm that “Thor will return.” So there’s certainly reason to think India Rose Hemsworth and her real-life father could share the screen again, especially as Chris Hemsworth seems up for more.

