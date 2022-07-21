‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Christian Bale’s Villain Is Inspired by an Infamous 1990s Music Video

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has taken audiences to some wild places so far in Phase 4. But fans probably didn’t expect so much horror to creep into the MCU. First came Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And now Thor: Love and Thunder delivers Christian Bale’s chilling turn as Gorr the God Butcher, a character shockingly inspired by an infamous music video from the 1990s.

Christian Bale is Gorr the God Butcher in the new ‘Thor’

In general, Bale doesn’t seem keen to commit to blockbuster movies. So even the actor’s most ardent fans assumed his role as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy was the last time he’d go near a comic book movie. Alas, Bale’s children convinced him to sign on to play Gorr the God Butcher in director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Following a personal tragedy, Gorr vows to eliminate the many gods throughout the universe. Naturally, this mission pits him against Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

But the emergence of Thor’s ex-girlfriend as Jane Foster, aka Mighty Thor, presents a challenge for Gorr. Although Waititi’s movies are known for their comedy, the film doesn’t shy away from how terrifying Gorr truly is.

What the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ villain is based on

Taika Waititi wanted to avoid people comparing #Gorr to Voldemort, so they decided to change Gorr's design in the movie. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/sepAnGyiww — IGN (@IGN) June 29, 2022

Marvel Comics purists have already noted how Gorr the God Butcher’s appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder marks a departure from the source material. Waititi told IGN he altered the character’s facial features to distinguish Gorr from Lord Voldemort, the main villain of the Harry Potter franchise. But Bale offers a surprising blend of influences behind his performance.

In addition to taking cues from Waititi, Bale admitted to GamesRadar+ that he incorporated elements of Nosferatu into his Gorr. Plans for a dance sequence were scrapped. But Bale said “the most common thing” he looked at was the Aphex Twin video for the 1997 single “Come to Daddy.” The video prominently features a sharp-toothed, pasty white, and gangly creature shrieking in a woman’s face.

What is Christian Bale working on for his next movie?

Thor: Love and Thunder marks Bale’s first movie since 2019’s Ford v Ferrari. But thankfully, the actor’s fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what he has in store next. Bale’s next film, mystery-comedy Amsterdam, hits theaters on November 4, 2022. The David O. Russell film also stars Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more.

Beyond that, Bale is set to star in The Pale Blue, a horror-thriller film written and directed by Scott Cooper. The film – based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel – follows a 19th-century detective (Bale) who teams up with a young Edgar Allen Poe (Harry Melling) to solve a series of murders. Bale and Cooper previously worked together on 2013’s Out of the Furnace.

