‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Director Promised Christian Bale He Wouldn’t Be ‘Running Around in a G-String’

Critics are hailing Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder as one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe villains in the weeks leading up to the premiere. Of course, fans will be the ultimate judge of that when the movie premieres worldwide. For now, we can pick apart all of the teases from the cast and crew regarding the villain, including the changes in his appearance from the comics.

Christian Bale | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Fans will meet Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. The villain and the God of Thunder have a lot of history in the comic books, and it sounds like the MCU film will take a lot of inspiration from the source material.

Gorr is from a planet with little to no resources, and disasters constantly ravage the environment and its people. Although things are very bleak on the planet, the citizens still blindly believe in the gods. But after Gorr’s family died, he made it his mission to make the gods extinct since they never saved his people. Of course, this leads him to Thor.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr is on a similar path to his comic book counterpart. And in the movie, he wields a sword that is likely All-Black the Necrosword.

The actor teases his character’s appearance in the MCU movie

During an interview with Total Film, Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale discussed his first impression of Gorr.

“You sort of go, ‘I know what he does.’ It’s right there in the name, isn’t it?” the actor explained. “But I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics], he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!'”

Bale continued, “And then [director] Taika [Waititi] quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that. But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a bluescreen — he could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

Based on the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, it seems Taika Waititi kept his promise to Christian Bale.

Christian Bale explains the changes to Gorr the God Butcher in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Per ComicBook.com, there’s a reason why Gorr isn’t wearing a G-string in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I was coming off of a film where it had been necessary to be sort of rather lacking in muscle,” Christian Bale shared. “And then I saw the images and thought, ‘Well, that’s not gonna be possible, and this G-string thing that’s going on there.’ He looked in the comic books like physically, you know, someone to reckon with, though. And I said, ‘Well, you know, that’s just not gonna be possible in the state I’m in.”

He continued, “And we literally have three days between me finishing one film and heading over to Australia for the quarantine and whatnot. I like to usually have much more time in between, but the pandemic meant that things got worked out that way.”

“So we said, ‘All right, no, we’ll go with the supernatural powers that he does have, that he gets from the Necro sword, et cetera,’ which I think works really effectively,” Bale said. “And, you know, they might wanna see his a**; they don’t wanna see mine. So let’s say lose that G-string — and that decision had, thank God, already been made the very first time I sat down with Taika … He went, ‘No, no, no, no, let’s not go there.'”

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres exclusively in theaters on July 8.

