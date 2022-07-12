‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Who Plays Gorr’s Daughter?

It’s all in the Marvel Cinematic Universe family, we guess. Thor: Love and Thunder is all about love — and a little bit of thunder — so it makes sense that the set would be full of the stars’ family members. However, one Marvel legend’s child played one of the most critical roles in the fourth Thor film: Gorr the God Butcher’s daughter.

Gorr’s daughter plays an important role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder begins with Gorr, played by Christian Bale, and his daughter Love trekking through barren land. The ground is dried up, and there is no water or food source in sight. They stop when their energy gets so low that they cannot continue.

Gorr prays to their god, Rapu, for help, but it’s to no avail. Love dies in her father’s arms, and Gorr buries her in a makeshift grave. He then hears the Necrosword calling to him and uses whatever strength he has left to follow the voice. It leads Gorr into Rapu’s lush realm, and Gorr immerses himself in water and feasts on fruit that he finds. When he comes face-to-face with the god, however, Rapu arrogantly dismisses him.

Gorr uses the Necrosword to kill Rapu, and he vows to do the same to all gods. And that leads him on a journey where he eventually crosses paths with Thor, the God of Thunder.

Thor, Jane Foster, and Gorr later find themselves in Eternity’s realm, where Gorr can wish for anything he wants. Overcome with emotion and regret, Gorr wishes to revive his daughter at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. Love returns, but Gorr dies from using the Necrosword. He implores Thor to take care of Love before he dies, and Thor promises that he will. And he honors his word by adopting Love and taking her on adventures where they help people.

An MCU legend’s child plays Gorr’s daughter in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

If fans stuck around to watch the end credits in Thor: Love and Thunder, they would know that the actor who plays Gorr’s daughter is a Hemsworth.

Chirs Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s daughter India portrays Love in the fourth Thor movie. That’s right — Thor’s adopted daughter in the MCU is Hemsworth’s real-life daughter. It’s safe to say that acting runs in the family.

Pataky also appears in the film as the wolf woman, and one of the couple’s twin boys also plays a young Thor. Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and Taika Waititi’s children all played Asgardian children, as well. But there’s no doubt that Gorr’s daughter Love had the most important role of all in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Will we see more of the father/daughter duo in the future?

After the credits stopped rolling in Thor: Love and Thunder, the screen read, “Thor will return.” And now that he’s a father, there’s reason to believe that his new daughter will return, too. But as of the writing of this article, Marvel has not confirmed whether or not Gorr’s daughter would appear alongside Thor in a future Marvel project.

After Thor: Love and Thunder premiered, Hemsworth shared a post on Instagram to express his pride in his daughter, India. The post contained photos of the father/daughter duo on the set of Marvel films over the years, from when she was a baby to the present day.

The actor’s caption reads, “Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

