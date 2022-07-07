‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Contradicts Early Reviews

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know better than to trust reviews. However, the ones for Thor: Love and Thunder are puzzling. The fourth Thor film hails from Taika Waititi, the genius behind Thor: Ragnarok. And given that his previous Marvel film was an overall success, many expect his next one to be, too. However, the Thor: Love and Thunder Rotten Tomatoes score suggest that it doesn’t live up to expectations.

First reactions to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ were positive

Following the Los Angeles premiere, first reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder came flooding in on social media, and they were mostly positive.

Richard Nebens from The Direct wrote, “[Thor: Love and Thunder] is predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman’s performances truly shine while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favorite Thor movie.”

Critic Scott Mantz explained, “[Thor: Love and Thunder] is a total blast! Even better than [Thor: Ragnarok] and one of the best MCU movies! [Chris Hemsworth] is a friggin’ rock star & [Natalie Portman] is a total bada**! Director [Taika Waititi] has done it again! [Thor: Love and Thunder] is awesome!”

And Rachel Leishman from The Mary Sue commented, “Holy sh*t. [Thor: Love and Thunder] is the perfect blend of Taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one. I left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing and just perfection. We stan a dad rock soundtrack. In the words of my new favorite characters: AHH.”

For the most part, many critics claimed Thor: Love and Thunder was better than Thor: Ragnarok. However, when Rotten Tomatoes released Thor: Love and Thunder‘s score, it set a different tone for the upcoming MCU movie.

What is the Rotten Tomatoes score for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

As of the writing of this article, Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 70%, making it one of the worst-rated MCU films. The only movies that rank lower are The Incredible Hulk (67%), Thor: The Dark World (66%), and Eternals (47%). In comparison, Thor: Ragnarok has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%.

The critics’ consensus reads, “In some ways, Thor: Love and Thunder feels like Ragnarok redux — but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU.”

Richard Roeper from the Chicago Sun-Times wrote, “An allegedly wild and wacky but ultimately disappointing and disjointed chapter in the ongoing story of the God of Thunder, who seems to get more clueless with each passing movie.”

And David Sims from The Atlantic said, “Love and Thunder is such a hasty-feeling mess of a movie, it might get the viewer to come around to Gorr’s bloodthirsty perspective.”

Among the bad reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are raving ones for Thor: Love and Thunder, too. So it seems like it will be up to the fans to make the final say about the film’s quality.

Fans aren’t worried about the mixed reviews

Although we’re getting mixed signals about Thor: Love and Thunder based on Rotten Tomatoes, fans still look forward to seeing the film.

One Twitter user shared, “‘The Rotten Tomatoes score for Love and Thunder is bad’ my fellow Thor stan, listen. Look at me. My favorite Thor movie is literally The Dark World. I do not care.”

Another fan hilariously wrote, “Who cares about its Rotten Tomatoes score? I’m trying to see Thor’s a**.”

“Honestly, as much as I bring up Rotten Tomatoes scores, they don’t really mean anything to me cause Eternals is still one of my [favorite] MCU films, and that’s the lowest-rated project, so I’ll decide how I feel about Thor when I actually watched it,” someone else said.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres exclusively in theaters on July 8.

