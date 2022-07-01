‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Star Admits Gorr ‘Has a Point’ in the Film

Most great Marvel Cinematic Universe villains are complex individuals whose motives make sense. And according to Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth, the same could be said about Gorr the God Butcher in the fourth Thor movie.

Christian Bale | Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Gorr is the newest villain to enter the MCU, and Christian Bale plays Thor’s formidable foe in Thor: Love and Thunder. While the God of Thunder is on a journey of self-discovery, Gorr will come forward with a quest of his own. He wants to destroy all gods.

In the comic books, Gorr is from a barren planet with scarce resources and many disasters. Despite their circumstances, the planet’s citizens have blind faith in the gods. However, Gorr becomes angry when no one comes to rescue his people. And when his family dies, the villain sets forth on a mission to get revenge on the gods.

Based on the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, the MCU will closely follow Gorr’s story in the comics. But as with most Marvel works, they will undoubtedly put their own spin on the villain. After all, Christian Bale’s character does look different than his comic book counterpart.

Chris Hemsworth praises Christian Bale’s performance as Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Per The Direct, Chris Hemsworth sang the praises of his co-star for his portrayal of Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“There’s so much drama and insanity around Gorr. But Christian Bale managed to pull the focus right into each moment,” the actor shared. “You can’t take your eyes off him. The character is fascinating because, like all good villains, Gorr has a point. He may not be going about it the right way, but there’s empathy in the script, and Christian brought so many more layers and so much more depth to Gorr.”

Tessa Thompson, who returns as Valkyrie in the MCU movie, added, “Christian as Gorr was mesmerizing. He does that thing that Marvel villains do so well, which is that you see their villainy comes from pain, from some unprocessed trauma.”

First reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder have surfaced on the internet, and most praise Bale’s performance as Gorr, as well.

In 10 days, the Summer of ❤️ and ⚡️ arrives. Experience Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder only in theaters July 8! Get tickets now: https://t.co/qFEBBRjcqo pic.twitter.com/3AU4RjaG0H — Thor (@thorofficial) June 28, 2022

The crew teases the villain’s story in the upcoming MCU film

While speaking with The Direct, the team behind Thor: Love and Thunder previewed what fans could expect to see from Gorr in the movie.

Director Taika Waititi said, “We needed to step up from Hela [played by Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok] and find a villain who was somehow even more formidable, and we found that in Gorr, who is played by the remarkable Christian Bale.”

Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, added, “Gorr played by the rules. And so when he realizes he’s been betrayed by the gods, he’s overtaken by a rage that hits such a fever pitch that he gains an evil, ancient power and sets out to rid the universe of these gods, who don’t take care of their humans.”

“Gorr is on a scorched-earth policy, and so what we have in Thor: Love and Thunder are our heroes trying to stop a killer before he strikes again, traveling the cosmos, deducing where he’s going to strike next, and racing to protect his next victim,” Winderbaum explained.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres exclusively in theaters on July 8.

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Valkyrie Has ‘New Battles’ to Fight in the Marvel Film