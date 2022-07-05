‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Tom Hiddleston ‘Didn’t Want to Be Involved’ as Loki

We have bad news, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. It sounds like Tom Hiddleston as Loki won’t be making a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. Of course, it’s hard to believe anything anyone involved with Marvel Studios says these days, but the director and star of the fourth Thor film insist that the God of Mischief isn’t in the upcoming movie.

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth shut down rumors that claim Loki appears in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

During an interview with CinemaBlend, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth addressed why Tom Hiddleston’s Loki doesn’t appear in the movie.

“He didn’t want to be involved,” Hemsworth claimed. “He said, ‘I hate all of you, and in particular me,’ and I was like, that’s a shame. And that’s it. I mean, how many times can we kill him?”

Hemsworth was joking about Hiddleston’s reasoning for why he isn’t in Thor: Love and Thunder. He more seriously added, “We love Tom. We love Tom. Yeah. But he’s dead. Not him, but the character of Loki.”

But the jokes continued when Waititi said, “No, no he’s just dead to us.” And Hemsworth responded, “He’s obviously dead to us, as far as friendship goes.”

Hopefully, that’s not true, and fans will see Thor and Loki reunite in the MCU someday.

Tom Hiddleston has also said that his Loki isn’t involved in the fourth ‘Thor’ film

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth’s comments suggest that Loki doesn’t have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. And to add more doubt to the conversation, Tom Hiddleston claimed that he had no knowledge of his involvement in the Thor sequel.

“I’m living in a question mark,” the actor told Total Film. “It’s all unknown. You know, I used to think that I could predict these things, but I literally have no idea. And I’m not even doing an Andrew Garfield! I just don’t know.”

As many recall, Andrew Garfield famously lied about appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. So “doing an Andrew Garfield” is synonymous with fibbing about one’s involvement in an MCU movie. And according to Hiddleston, he’s telling the truth regarding the lack of Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Who is set to star in the upcoming MCU movie?

Although Tom Hiddleston as Loki likely won’t appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, there are still many appearances to look forward to.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Taika Waititi as Korg, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

The Guardians — Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Vin Diesel as Groot — are also in the film.

And there are bound to be more surprise cameos in the fourth Thor movie, but Loki probably won’t be one of them.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres exclusively in theaters on July 8.

