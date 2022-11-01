Tim McGraw Sometimes Forgets the Words to His Songs

Country superstar Tim McGraw has been making music for almost 35 years. During those years, he’s also tried his hand at acting, and recently he and his wife Faith Hill co-starred in the Paramount+ western series 1883.

Although he’s reportedly loving working in both worlds, it has created a small problem for him. It seems that going back and forth between lines and lyrics sometimes leaves him searching for the right words.

Tim McGraw, country star, and more

In the 1990s, country music was undergoing a sea change. The style shifted from the old-school country to a youthful, high-energy, pop-influenced sound, and McGraw was right in the middle of this change.

According to Biography, McGraw started pursuing a career in music in 1989. Within five years, he had his first hit single, “Indian Outlaw.” The song not only got him on the charts, but it also earned him criticism for its racial stereotypes.

He quickly shook off the controversy with the release of his next single, “Don’t Take the Girl.” It hit the number-one spot on the country charts and launched him into a singing career that still hasn’t cooled down.

Over the next three decades, McGraw produced 16 studio albums, 13 compilation albums, and 74 singles. 25 of those singles reached number one on the charts. He’s also tried his and at acting, appearing in movies such as Flicka, The Kingdom, The Blind Side, and Tomorrowland. Recently, he co-starred with Hill in 1883.

‘Remembering the words is the toughest part’

This year, McGraw returned to singing with a 17-city tour. During an interview on the Bobby Bones Show, he explained that shifting back to singing after acting isn’t always easy.

“The biggest deal now is remembering words. That’s the hardest thing because, you know, after the last six months or so, remembering lines to a script and then coming back home, and now I’m in the middle of working on a new album as well. And we’re going into tour production rehearsal, so remembering the words is the toughest part.”

Fans of McGraw’s music shouldn’t worry too much if he’ll be able to recall the words to their favorite songs or not. It may be a struggle at first, but he says that he is able to remember them eventually. “It usually comes back pretty quickly,” he explained.

What’s next for Tim McGraw?

Thanx Country Radio for making “7500 OBO” the #1 record this week!



We’ve got new music coming soon! Buckle in!! pic.twitter.com/fNYloTI3MK — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 18, 2022

1883 was originally expected to be a limited 10-episode series. McGraw and Hill have both said that they loved working on the series, so fans were excited to hear that it seems to be coming back for a second season. It looks like that may not be exactly what they were hoping for.

Good Housekeeping reports that Season 2 will be called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. The new season is considered an offshoot of 1883, and it will tell the story of Reeves, who was the first Black deputy marshal in the Wild West. It’s not clear if the Duttons, the husband and wife duo played by McGraw and Hill, will be featured in the new episodes.

While it remains to be seen if Hill and McGraw will come back in the new series, it seems that they truly enjoyed working together as actors. And now that McGraw has had a little more practice at it, he’ll probably be even better at remembering the words to his songs when he comes back to the recording studio.

