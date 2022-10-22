Tino Franco on Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: ‘We’ll Kind of See’

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is bringing major drama, and several men from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season joined the current cast. Rachel ended her season engaged to Tino Franco, but they broke up after Tino kissed another woman. Would Tino ever join the Bachelor in Paradise cast? Here’s what he said.

‘The Bachelorette’ star Tino Franco reflected on his breakup with Rachel Recchia

Before Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 began, all eyes were on Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco. Tino proposed to Rachel at the end of The Bachelorette Season 19, and she gleefully accepted his proposal. Unfortunately, they went through a rough patch after filming ended due to distance and social pressures. Tino ended up cheating on Rachel and admitting this to her days after it happened. Their on-camera breakup ensued, and they discussed the situation during the After the Final Rose special.

“I’m definitely not on Team Cheater,” Tino said on The Viall Files podcast, according to E! News. “Like, I do not stand by what I did at all. It was not cool. It wasn’t fair to Rachel, and it haunts me daily still. It’s something I’m ashamed of and certainly wish I could have done it differently a million times over.”

Will Tino Franco join ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Tino Franco’s actions resulted in his breakup with Rachel Recchia. But is there any chance fans will see him again on Bachelor in Paradise?

“I mean, we all saw how sweaty I was,” Tino said. “I’d be in a tough position there. At least, at this moment, I really think, like at least in Bachelor Nation terms, if it’s not Rachel, it’s nobody.”

While Tino’s immediate answer was a no, he did indicate that with time, his answer may change. “We’ll kind of see,” he added. “I think it’s kind of how it should be. It’s only been two months.”

“We’ll get you on there,” Nick Viall added during their conversation.

“I wouldn’t bet money on that changing,” Tino noted.

With this in mind, it’s highly unlikely fans would see Tino take the lead in The Bachelor. If he did join Paradise, it might be in seasons 9 or 10.

Rachel Recchia appears on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

It’s unclear whether Tino Franco or Rachel Recchia will join Bachelor in Paradise in the future. But Rachel appears on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. According to Reality Steve, Rachel and Gabby Windey end up in Paradise to speak about Logan Palmer, one of the contestants in their season.

“Because, as you know if you followed the Paradise spoilers during filming, you know towards the end, Logan and Kate (Gallivan) were a thing,” Reality Steve wrote. “Well, Kate and Logan inevitably end up breaking up in Paradise. Whatever the reasoning is, I guess we’ll have to see it play out, but Gabby and Rachel BOTH were down in Paradise toward the end of filming and they told Kate about Logan and that he was indecisive and whatnot. So, I’m guessing that played a role in their breakup? I just know they went down there and told her.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

