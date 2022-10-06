Football superstar Tom Brady and millionaire model Gisele Bündchen seemed like the perfect couple, but recent reports suggest there’s trouble in paradise. Brady and Bündchen might head for a divorce if rumors prove true, and loyal followers wonder what will happen to their mega fortune. So, do Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a prenup? Here’s what to know.

How much are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen worth?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen | John Wilcox/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are the top dogs of their industries. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady has a whopping net worth of $250 million and a $30 million salary. He played in a record-breaking nine Super Bowls as a New England Patriots quarterback and won a record four Super Bowl MVP awards. In 2020, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Bucs, signing a two-year $50 million contract. In his first 20 years in the NFL, he reportedly earned $230 million.

While Brady’s certainly worth a lot, Gisele Bündchen’s net worth is even higher. The supermodel has a net worth of $400 million and a salary of $40 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. The publication notes Bündchen was the world’s highest-paid model from 2012 to 2017, and she signed a $25 million contract with Victoria’s Secret in 2000. With just her endorsements, she’s still pulled in $500 million.

Together, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a combined net worth of $650 million.

Do Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a prenup?

So, do Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a prenup? Neither Brady nor Bündchen have commented on whether they signed a prenuptial agreement when they married in 2009. But, AS USA reports an insider claimed the couple does, indeed, have one.

“The current prenup is pretty ironclad and lists how everything will be divided should they break up, but it needs to be updated, and it can be if both parties agree,” the insider claimed. “Gisele is rich in her own right, but her friends are telling her she’d be nuts not to revise their prenup, and she’s likely to listen to them.”

If the couple does have a prenup that needs to be updated, it’s likely they’re doing that now. Bündchen and Brady reportedly hired divorce lawyers, which certainly could get involved in protecting each of their assets. The couple will certainly need to sort out their property portfolio, which is worth about $26 million. Their most recent property purchase was in December 2020. They bought a home on Indian Creek Island in Miami worth $17 million.

It will also be interesting to see how the couple deals with custody of their children in the event of divorce. They have three kids ranging in age from 15 to 9.

Divorce rumors loom for the couple

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven’t publicly commented about the looming divorce lawyers, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from spiraling. According to Page Six, the couple has lived separately for months and is now looking into dividing assets.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told the publication. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

