Tom Cruise Admitted How ‘Top Gun’ Made Him Avoid Making a ‘Warmonger’ Movie

Actor Tom Cruise made a large cultural impact with the original Top Gun at the time of its release. However, it didn’t end there. The movie continues to impact future generations of moviegoers. Top Gun also had a substantial impact on Cruise, as well. The actor was very protective over not allowing the movie to become a “warmonger” flick, but successfully representing something else.

Tom Cruise initially couldn’t stick to one profession

Tom Cruise as Maverick | CBS via Getty Images

Interview Magazine spoke with Cruise about Top Gun and other substantial moments in his lifetime. The actor frequently had a hard time with his commitment to many aspects of his life, including his profession and other personal interests. However, Cruise would ultimately find his place in the world and a passion for acting that would guide him through a new path in his life.

“I didn’t have a lot of friends,” Cruise said. “The closest people around me were my family. I think they felt a little nervous about me because I had a lot of energy and I couldn’t stick to one thing … I feel good about the fact that I finally found something I love.”

Tom Cruise explained that he didn’t want ‘Top Gun’ to be a ‘warmonger’ movie

Cruise explained to Interview Magazine that he had a whole new experience filming Top Gun that opened his eyes to a whole other perspective. As a result of flying an F-14, he had a new appreciation for the real-life folks who do so. He wanted to do them justice in his movie and avoided making a “warmonger movie” at all costs. Cruise wanted to bring humanity out of his Top Gun character.

“When you fly in the F-14, it’s one of those experiences that is bigger than life itself,” Cruise said. “It blows your s*** away. These guys do it every day and you know why they want it. Flying is so intense and emotional. But ever since I got involved in Top Gun, I didn’t want to make a warmonger movie. I wanted to get into the personality of these guys, what makes them fly. What makes my character, Maverick, want to fly? I wanted to give him a sensitivity.”

The actor returned for a legacy sequel

Cruise would ultimately return to the Top Gun universe with a legacy sequel in 2022. Top Gun: Maverick would ultimately become the biggest box office success in the actor’s career thus far, earning over a staggering $1 billion. Critics and audiences praised the movie for its ability to combine big action spectacle with emotional weight.

It’s clear that Cruise was able to bring humanity to Top Gun: Maverick in the same way that he wanted to in the classic. As a result, his character, Maverick, regularly has heart-to-heart moments with Rooster (Miles Teller) and Penny (Jennifer Connelly), who both awaken feelings that the character had in the original movie.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Finally Addressed Henry Cavill Growing a Beard Mid-Scene in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’