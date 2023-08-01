Bob Dylan set a record when he hit No. 1 in England in 2020 with 'Rough and Rowdy Ways,' but Tom Jones broke the record less than a year later.

Their music differs, but Bob Dylan and Tom Jones have much in common. They have both enjoyed long and successful careers dating back to the 1960s. Dylan’s music connected with fans from the start, and Jones’ soulful singing won over audiences worldwide, especially in the United Kingdom. Both have had chart-topping albums in England. Still, Dylan’s English chart record lasted less than a year before Tom Jones stormed in and broke it.

The Tom Jones album that took a chart record away from Bob Dylan

Dylan’s inspiring music and poetic lyrics will probably leave a lasting artistic legacy few can match. He skillfully captured real-life events with stirring tunes and literary-like prose. After more than 60 years of making music, his inspiration and influence have touched nearly every musician to follow in his footsteps. Nine Dylan albums have reached No. 1 in England in five decades — 1960s, 1970s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s — per the Official Charts Company.

Dylan set a record when Rough and Rowdy Ways debuted at No. 1 on the English charts in late June 2020. At 79 years old, he became the oldest artist to reach the top of the albums chart in England.

Still, Jones sauntered in less than a year later and took the record away from Dylan. The singer’s covers album Surrounded by Time debuted at No. 1 in England in April 2021 (via Official Charts). Jones was 80 years old at the time (a few weeks shy of his 81st birthday). It ended a 22-year drought between No. 1 records for the Welsh crooner.

Additionally, Jones has had three No. 1 singles in the U.K. Dylan’s best showing came with “Like a Rolling Stone,” which peaked at No. 4 in 1965.

Dylan set the record for oldest artist to record a No. 1 album in England in 2020. Less than a year later, Jones took the record away. Interestingly, Jones covered the Dylan song “One More Cup of Coffee” on Surrounded by Time.

Dylan still outperforms Jones in many other categories

Dylan’s record for oldest artist to reach No. 1 in England was short-lived as Jones swooped in and snatched it a year later. Still, the singer-songwriter born Robert Zimmerman has outperformed Jones in several other areas.

For instance, Dylan wrote several songs that became well-known hits for other artists. Covers of his songs (we’re looking at you, Jimi Hendrix, for “All Along Watchtower”) have become iconic.

For instance, Dylan has 10 Grammy wins compared to Jones’ 1 win. Zim won twice at the 2006 ceremonies. He took the golden gramophone for best solo rock vocal performance for “Someday Baby” and won the Grammy for best contemporary folk/Americana album for Modern Times. Jones’ lone win came for best new artist at the 1965 ceremony.

Dylan also has an Oscar win under his belt. He won the Academy Award for best original song for “Things Have Changed” from the movie Wonder Boys in 2001 (per IMDb). Jones does not have an award win of that magnitude on his resume.

However, the Welshman earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989. Dylan has yet to receive that honor. The Hollywood Walk of Fame and breaking Dylan’s record for oldest artist to have a No. 1 album in England are the only areas where Jones has the edge.

