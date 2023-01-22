Tom Selleck Saw ‘Cats’ 8 Times Just to Meet His Now-Wife Jillie Mack

Tom Selleck has starred in the CBS drama Blue Bloods for 12 years. That’s a long run, but his marriage to Jillie Mack is 36 years and counting. Their romance began after the Magnum, P.I. actor attended a London production of Cats in which Mack appeared. He became so “fascinated” with her that he saw the show eight times.

How did ‘Blue Bloods’ star Tom Selleck meet his wife Jillie Mack?

Tom Selleck and wife Jillie Mack in December 2008 | Barry King/WireImage

Jillie Mack is an English actor and dancer. She played Rumpleteazer in the musical Cats on the London stage. While filming the 1984 movie Lassiter in London, Tom Selleck became obsessed with the feline musical and saw it eight times.

His co-star in the film, Jane Seymour, thought it was odd. She told People: “I thought it was good, but I couldn’t see going back a dozen times.”

But the Magnum star wasn’t going gaga over the show. He was smitten with the actor playing Rumpleteazer.

“I was fascinated by this one kitten on stage. She looked good in a leotard, but she had so much personality,” he told Live With Kelly & Ryan.

Selleck and Mack had dinner together and fell for each other. When her Cats contract was up, she moved to Hawaii to be with her beau while he filmed Magnum. A few years later, the couple married.

Tom Selleck and his wife Jillie Mack now

Selleck, 77, and Mack, 65, have been married since 1987 and appear to be going strong.

Their nuptials were in secret to keep the press away. The couple said “I do” at a 24-hour wedding chapel in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Selleck’s brother Bob arranged the details.

Selleck and Mack have kept their lives as private as possible throughout their marriage. They’re very devoted to their family. After Magnum, P.I. ended, the couple moved to a 65-acre ranch in Ventura County, California.

Selleck has two children. He adopted his son Kevin Selleck when he was married to Kevin’s mother, actor/model Jacqueline Ray. The younger Selleck is an actor who is now married and has six children of his own.

The Blue Bloods star and Mack also have a daughter, Hannah Selleck, an equestrian, born in 1988.

Tom Selleck’s past relationships

Selleck was one of the most popular actors of the ’80s, and the ladies loved him.

He has been married only twice — to Jillie Mack and Jacqueline Ray — but was involved in several celebrity relationships back in the day.

The Blue Bloods star dated actor Mimi Rogers from 1982 to 1983. She went on to marry another famous Tom (Cruise). Before that, Selleck was rumored to have been in a relationship with Bond girl Jill St. John.

In addition, former fashion model Marie Helvin wrote in her autobiography that she had a fling with Selleck while she was married to someone else.

After all that, the ’80s heartthrob found his happily ever after with Mack.