Who Is Tony Rock, Chris Rock’s Younger Brother? Will Smith Apologizes to Him in New Video

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 will live on infamy forever. On July 29, 2022, Smith issued a video apologizing to Chris Rock and his family, including Tony Rock. It seems Smith and Tony had a close bond before the incident. So, who is Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock? Here’s what to know.

Who is Tony Rock? He’s Chris Rock’s younger brother

Tony Rock | Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Chris Rock has seven siblings, and his younger brother, Tony Rock, attained some fame of his own. HollywoodLife reveals that Anthony Rock, born on June 30, 1974, performs stand-up comedy and took on roles in Living Biblically and All of Us. The Washington Post reports he had his breakout role on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam in 2006. Additionally, fans may know Tony as Uncle Tony in Everybody Hates Chris — a biographical sitcom about Chris Rock’s life.

“They say it takes 10 years to find your voice,” Tony shared with The Washington Post regarding his comedy. “My favorite comics are the ones who say funny stuff but also give you the message. They give you the laughter, but there’s also the, ‘Mmm — I didn’t take that into consideration.'”

The publication notes Tony was closest with Charles Rock, another Rock brother. Sadly, Charles died in 2006 in a homeless shelter after dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.

Tony Rock spoke out after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

Tony Rock | Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock shocked the Oscars 2022 audience members — and it caused Tony Rock to speak out. HipHop Crown Nation posted a video of Tony on stage during a comedy set where he mentioned Smith’s actions.

Tony started the set by telling the audience they can do “absolutely nothing” if they have a problem with what he’s going to say. “This ain’t the motherf*cking Oscars,” he announces. “If you walk your a** up here, you ain’t nominated for sh*t but these motherf*cking hands.”

“You’re gonna hit my motherf*cking brother?” Tony then asked the audience, clearly talking about Smith’s actions. ” … Oh, there are a lot of Rock brothers. Ya’ll already know there are a lot of Rock brothers. There are 10 of us, you’re about to see all of the Rock brothers. … I ain’t gonna start the show like that, but I just wanted to let you all know, that sh*t ain’t gonna ride.”

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock’s brother in a new video

Will Smith offered an apology to Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, in a new video he posted to YouTube.

“I didn’t realize, I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment,” Smith noted. “I want to apologize to Chris’s mother, I want to apologize to Chris’s family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable.”

“I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment, and I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now, but I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith continued. He also noted his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, didn’t tell him to take any action when Chris insulted her.

