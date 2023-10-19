Travis Kelce reportedly just dropped nearly $6 million on a new mansion that he hopes will offer him some privacy now that he's dating the biggest pop star in the world.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the new “it” couple these days as everyone from NFL fans to Swifties are trying to score all the details on their love story.

Well, there are reports that Kelce was feeling somewhat “self-conscious” about his living situation now that he is dating the most famous singer in the world and decided to buy a new mansion. However, other outlets claim the athlete upgraded for more privacy as the paparazzi have been following him. Here are the details on that new property and why it could be perfect for the football player and the pop star.

The $5.9 million home Kelce reportedly just bought

According to TMZ, Kelce purchased a new home for just under $6 million which offers him more privacy than his old house as that was becoming a tourist attraction and paparazzi hotspot. The sale closing for the new abode was on Oct. 17.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet notes the new mansion Kelce reportedly bought is located within a gated community in Leawood, Kansas. It was built in 1998 and sits on just over three acres of land. The estate boasts 16,921 square feet with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. There’s a chef’s kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and also a wine cellar, a media room, a gym, and a sauna. Outside you’ll find a tennis/pickleball court as well as a mini gold course, a patio, an outdoor kitchen, a “Beverly Hills” style grand pool area, a waterfall, and a whirlpool.

The home is just up the road from a Joe’s BBQ restaurant, which is a go-to spot for the Kelce family.

It’s also perfect for the football player and his girlfriend as it has a six-car garage where Kelce can store his Chevelle convertible that he and Swift enjoyed a ride in after leaving a Chiefs game together in September.

Kelce lived in a more modest suburban home for years

The other residence Kelce called home for the last few years (featured above) is much more modest than the Leawood mansion.

In 2019, the Chiefs star paid $995,000 for a property in the Briarcliff West neighborhood. The house is a split-level featuring 4,164 square feet of living space. It sits on an acre lot and has a gym, a wine cellar, a home office, a large pool, and a spacious yard.